The best Labor Day sales 2019: deals on TVs, laptops, furniture, mattresses and more

The Labor Day sales are almost over, but you still have a few days to enjoy the late summer deals. So whether you're looking to treat yourself to a summer sizzler of a bargain or planning ahead to best equip yourself for the upcoming school year, this is the place to be.
This years' Labor Day sales include discounts on TVs, laptops, furniture, mattresses, and appliances from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.
To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top standout deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics, home items and more. Some standout deals include the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $479.99, the Lenovo Ideapad laptop on sale for $209.99 at Best Buy, and 40% off the Echo Dot at Amazon.
We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Labor Day sales event such as the date, retailers that are participating, and what deals you can expect and from what categories.
What are the best Labor Day sales?
The most popular categories discounted during Labor Day include furniture, home items, TVs, laptops, and appliances. You'll also find seasonal end-of-summer items on clearance such as patio furniture, grills, outdoor play items, and more.
Labor day is also an excellent time to find deals on mattresses with retailers like Casper and Purple offering site-wide sales. Home Depot and Best Buy are just a few retailers that are discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and if you're looking for TV deals, Walmart has fantastic price cuts from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more. There's also back to school deals still going on if you're looking for laptop sales from retailers like Dell and Lenovo.
The best Labor Day sales:
- Amazon - save on smart speakers, tablets, security cameras, and more
- Walmart - save on electronics, patio and garden, furniture and more
- Best Buy - save up to 40% on appliance top deals
- Nectar - $100 off and get two Memory Foam Pillows
- Overstock - Labor Day blowout, extra 20% off select items + free shipping
- Mattress Firm - save up to $600 on king and queen mattresses
- Dell - save up to 40% off TVs, laptops, monitors, and more
- Bear - use code 20LD to get 20% off + 2 free cloud pillows
- Home Depot - up to 40% off appliance special buys
- Lenovo - laptops starting at $329.99 and tech under $100
- World Market - save 30% on furniture
- Casper - get 10% off any order with a mattress now through 9/2
- Serta - save up to $900 on select Serta iComfort mattress sets
- Purple - Free sheets and two pillows when you buy a purple mattress
- Tempur-Pedic save up to $700 on select mattress sets
- Lowe's - save on appliances, tools, grills, and more
- J Crew - extra 50% off all sale styles with code WEARNOW
Our best Labor Day sale picks:
Labor Day TV deals
Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV
$329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
On sale for just $199.99, the Toshiba 43-inch TV is terrific option if you're looking for a budget 4K TV. The 43-inch UHD TV has the Fire TV experience built in and includes a free Echo Dot.
View Deal
Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV
$429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
Get the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and includes a free 3rd generation Echo Dot and $30 off a two month trial of Sling TV.
View Deal
Hisense 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$499.99 $359.99 at Walmart
An excellent budget 4K 60-inch TV, the Hisense UHD TV is on sale for just $359.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart LED TV
$698 $479.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Vizio 65-inch TV on sale at Walmart for $479.99. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in so you can stream apps from your phone to the TV.
View Deal
Sony 70-inch Bravia 4K Ultra HD HDR Android Smart TV
$1,998 $1,098 at Walmart
Save a whopping $900 on the Sony 70-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.
View Deal
Labor Day laptop deals
Lenovo 130 15.6-inch Laptop
$299.99 $209.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic option for a budget laptop, you can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $209.99 at Best Buy. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD A9 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD Hard Drive.
View Deal
Inspiron 17 3000 Laptop
$749.99 $629.99 at Dell
The 17.3-inch Inspiron 3000 laptop is on sale for $629.99 at Dell. The powerful laptop packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 24GB of RAM, and a 1TB Hard Drive.
View Deal
Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop
$869.99 $699.99 at Dell
Save $170 on the all-new Inspiron 15 2-in-1 laptop at Dell and receive a $100 promo Visa prepaid card. The 15.6-inch laptop packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD hard drive.
View Deal
Labor Day Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
You can save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart. The health-focused smartwatch features GPS technology and heart rate monitoring and is available in a black or white sport band.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm
$379 $229 at Walmart
Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale at Walmart for $229. The smartwatch includes GPS and LTE connectivity and is available in a black or white sport band.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4 $
399 $349 at Best Buy
You can snag a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 at Best Buy. The smartwatch comes in a gold aluminum case with pink sport band and includes a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS.
View Deal
Labor Day headphone deals
Sony WHCH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones
$199.99 $128 at Walmart
You can save $72 on the Sony's noise cancelling headphones at Walmart. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and come in your color choice of black or blue.
View Deal
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159 $144.99 at Walmart
A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.
View Deal
Labor Day smart home deals
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
For a limited time you can get the Echo dot for 40% off. The smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice.
View Deal
Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera
$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon
The all-new Blink XT2 smart security camera gets a rare $20 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.
View Deal
Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera
$119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
For a limited time you can save $30 on the Amazon Cloud Cam. The security camera will send you notifications when motion is detected and include two-way audio so you can keep in touch with your household.
View Deal
Labor Day appliance deals
Keurig K Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker
$119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 on the Keurig single serve coffee maker at Best Buy. The Keurig K50 can brews a coffee in under a minute and the 48-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew six+ cups before having to refill.
View Deal
Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer
$99 $59.88 at Walmart
Get the popular Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $59.88. That's a $40 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
$649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at Best Buy. You can clean your floors from anywhere with the iRobot app and the Roomba will return to the home base to recharge when the battery is low.
View Deal
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$279 $249 at Walmart
You can save $30 on the Dyson V7 Cordless stick Vacuum cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight V7 provides 30 minutes of run time and can transform into a handheld vacuum.View Deal
Labor Day mattress deals
Slumber Solutions 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$1,509.97 $472.94 at Overstock
Get the queen size Slumber Solutions 14-inch mattress on sale at Overstock for $472.94. The memory foam mattress allows you to choose from three different comfort levels that include firm, medium, and plush.
View Deal
Simmons Greenwood Firm King Mattress
$899 $599 at Mattress Firm
You can save $300 on the Greenwood Firm 9.5-inch King mattress at Mattress Firm. You can also get a queen size mattress for the original price of a full.
View Deal
Labor Day furniture deals
Mainstays Mirabell 5-Piece Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set
$249 $128.12 at Walmart
Get the Mainstays outdoor patio dining set on sale at Walmart for $128.12. The five-piece dining set is perfect for dining al fresco and is made of weather-resistant material.
View Deal
Better Homes & Gardens 4 Piece Outdoor Conversation Set
$589 $223.35 at Walmart
You can save $365 on the Better Homes & Gardens outdoor conversation set. The four-piece set includes two chairs, one loveseat, and a table and comes with reversible cushions with velcro for easy cleaning.
View Deal
When is Labor Day 2019?
Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the economic and social contributions of workers to the United States economy. Labor Day is observed annually on the first Monday of September, and this year it falls on Monday, September 2, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday, August 30.
When do Labor Day sales start?
Most Labor Day sales start the week before the holiday, but some retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy began their promotions last week. Other retailers won't start their sales until Friday and some will wait until the actual holiday to offer sitewide discounts. Most offers will last through the weekend and end on Monday, September 2 at midnight.
You can shop more TV deals with our roundup of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals happening now.
You can also shop more of the best Walmart sales and deals that are currently going on.