Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more

The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is here with incredible deals on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and tablets to appliances, kitchen devices, vacuums, and more. The 2021 Presidents' Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive price cuts on last year's best-selling items from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. To help you comb through all the offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy President's Day deals just below.

We've rounded up the top Best Buy Presidents' Day deals below which include this 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for only $349.99, a massive $260 price cut on the powerful Surface Pro 7, and this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook marked down to $699.99 (was $999).



If you're looking for appliance bargains, you can save up to $600 on major appliances from Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool and smaller appliances like this Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $249.99 and this Bella air fryer marked down to just $29.99.



See more of our top picks from the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale and shop for more bargains with our Presidents' Day sales guide with offers from Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe's, and more.

Best Buy Presidents' Day deals

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $329.99 at Best Buy. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Samsung Galaxy is a beast of a Chromebook, and you can save $300 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. Up top, you'll find a 4K UHD touchscreen panel with a thin-bezel design measuring in at 13.3-inches. Meanwhile, under the hood, there's an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This OLED TV has a massive $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.95 $149.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You'll find the Fitbit Versa 2 with an excellent $149.95 price tag on it at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. That's an excellent price on the all in one fitness tracker with a large display perfect for smartphone notifications as well.

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can pick up this cheap air fryer for just $29.99 at Best Buy. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can pick up this 50-inch Insignia set for just $299.99. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Clean your floors from anywhere with the iRobot Roomba 675 that's on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. The Roomba 675 features Dirt Detect Sensors that alert your vacuum to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch Laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - You can get the versatile Lenovo Yoga laptop on sale for $699.99 at the Best Buy Presidents' Day deal event. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop packs 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 mobile processor.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Make a cup of joe in the convenience of your own home with the best-selling Keurig K-Elite coffee maker that's on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes, and the strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $370 - Our Presidents' Day TV deal of the week is this 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $629.99. This massive set delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.

