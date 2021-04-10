Best Buy laptop deals are starting at just $189 this weekend

Best Buy has launched a site-wide three day sale this weekend, with discounts available across its home, tech, and appliances categories. If you're in the market for cheap laptop deals, prices are starting at just $189 right now, but you'll find discounts of up to $200 on more powerful machines as well.

These laptop deals are spanning the full range this weekend. That means you can save $50 on this cheaper 14-inch HP, perfect for everyday browsing (now $279.99, was $329.99). Or you can upgrade to a Ryzen 7 processor with 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD with this Lenovo IdeaPad S340, now $649.99, was $799.99.

At the top end of the price scale, you'll find a $100 discount on the 17-inch 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron 7000. That's a premium machine, and with an 11th generation i7 processor it's offering particularly strong value at $899.99.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap laptop deals in your region.

Best Buy 3 day sale laptop deals

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $189 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is an excellent price for a budget laptop, with Best Buy offering the admittedly small 11.6-inch HP Chromebook for $189. You'll find an Intel Celeron processor inside, with 4GB RAM and 32GB of flash storage.

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This 14-inch HP is perfect for those after a cheap laptop for everyday browsing, streaming and emails. You're getting an AMD Athlon silver processor which will hold up well for these uses, as well as 4GB RAM. The 128GB SSD isn't a feature we usually see at this price point, either, so you're getting excellent value overall.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop: $629.99 $519.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 on this larger 17-inch Lenovo laptop. This is a strange spec - you're getting 1024GB (1TB) of hard drive space here, a large but uncommon storage option. With an i5 processor and 8GB RAM other specs are fairly standard, but you'll have plenty of screen space here with a 17.3-inch panel.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15-inch laptop: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - There's a Ryzen 7 processor and 12GB RAM in this 15-inch touchscreen laptop, excellent specs for this price point. 512GB of SSD storage also offers plenty of space for all your applications and larger downloads as well.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on this powerful Samsung Galaxy Book. There's an i7 processor, 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD under the hood, but making sure all that power is shining bright is also a QLED touchscreen display as well.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 17-inch touchscreen laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - With an 11th generation i7 processor at the helm, this 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron laptop is certainly both powerful and flexible. You're picking up an 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD spec here, which is better suited to more mid-range users.

View Deal

More laptop deals

If you're looking for cheaper options, it's worth checking out the latest Chromebook deals. Howevever, we're also rounding up all the best MacBook deals and Dell laptop sales as well.