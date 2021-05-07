Best Buy flash sale: deals on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watch, iPhone 12 and more

The Best Buy 3-day sale kicks off today, and we're rounding up the top deals, which include 4K TVs, laptops, the Apple Watch 6, headphones, the iPhone, and so much more.

Our favorite bargains from today's sale include this stunning LG 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $599.99, this Lenovo Ideapad 3 marked down to just $399.99 (was $449.99), and the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones on sale for a record-low price of $278.



If you're looking for smartwatch deals, Best Buy has a $50 discount on the best-selling Apple Watch 6, the budget Series 3 smartwatch marked down to just $169, and a Fitbit Inspire 2 on sale for $69.95.



Shop more of the top deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale below, and keep in mind, these fantastic offers end on Sunday, so you should act fast before it's too late.

The top Best Buy deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Best Buy

Save $50 - An incredible deal, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Best Buy. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to ten days of battery life.

View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can pick up this 50-inch 4K TV for just $149.99. This cheap TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $629.95 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Get this massive LG 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99. At an incredible price, the Ultra HD TV comes with WebOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch X80J 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $949.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - You can save $200 on this stunning 55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

View Deal

iPhone 12 at Best Buy |Save up to $800 with qualified activation and trade-in

A fantastic iPhone deal, you can save up to $800 on the all-new iPhone 12 with trade-in and qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15 Touch-Screen Laptop: $449 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Pick up this cheap laptop deal at Best Buy's latest sale for just $399.99. The Lenovo Ideapad packs a 15-inch HD touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 7i 15 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $829.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - A fantastic deal, you can score a $150 discount on this Lenovo Yoga 7i at Best Buy. You're getting a 15-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - A fantastic deal, Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Sony WH1000XM4 headphones on sale for a record-low price of $278 at Best Buy's latest sale. The wireless earphones feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology and provide up to 30 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $249 at Best Buy.

View Deal

You can shop for more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and more.



You can also see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best cheap laptop deals.