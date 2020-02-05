Best Buy deal alert: the 10.2-inch iPad gets a $100 price cut

Best Buy's Apple Event is happening right now, which includes massive discounts on Apple's best-selling devices like the all-new iPad.



You can get the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249.99. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet. If you're interested in more storage, Best Buy also has the 128GB Apple iPad on sale for $329.99.



The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and is available in a 32GB or 128GB storage option. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple tablet and a fantastic deal for an all-new iPad. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the iPads on sale, so you should act fast before it's too late.

iPad deals:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage, provides up to 10 hours of battery life and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329.99 at Best Buy. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life. The iPad is available in Gold, Space Grey, and Silver.

