Best Buy 4th of July sales now live: save on appliances, 4K TVs, laptops and more

Best Buy's 4th of July sales are now live, and while we're already seeing plenty of discounts hitting the shelves we're expecting more tech-heavy savings in the next few days. Right now, the sale is focusing on kitchen appliances, with big savings on a range of top brands and the chance to double down on your discounts by bundling up on two or more items.

With up to $1,500 off KitchenAid bundles and an extra 10% off Whirlpool and Maytag orders, there are some serious savings for those renovating their kitchens this holiday weekend. However, if you're just after some new gadgets, Best Buy's 4th of July sale is also hitting small appliances as well - like this record low price on the Insignia 6qt multi-cooker (now $29.99, was $59.99)

While we expect more tech deals to land over the weekend, you'll already find some record low prices on a few items that shouldn't be missed. You'll find plenty of discounts on Fire-enabled 4K TVs, now starting at $119.99 (was $169.99), and you can bag a free Echo Dot at the same time. Plus, this $129.99 price tag on a Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse with a $50 Steam gift card included is the best we've seen yet.

You'll find all the latest Best Buy 4th of July sales just below, with our top picks further down the page. Stay tuned though, because we're keeping this page, and our main 4th of July sales guide, stocked with all the latest discounts as they come in.

Top Best Buy 4th of July sales

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This 6-quart multi-function pressure cooker is exclusive to Best Buy, so you won't find any stock available at Amazon or Walmart right now. With $30 off, though, this is an excellent offer, especially considering we've only seen this model drop down to $34.99 in the past.

View Deal

Mario Golf: Super Rush: $59.99 $51.99 at Best Buy

Save $8 - It's not even been out a week and Mario Golf: Super Rush is already seeing discounts at Best Buy. You'll find the latest entry in Mario's golf career for just $51.99 right now, a record low price also matched by Amazon.

View Deal

Insignia 5qt digital air fryer: $119.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - While this is now a Best Buy exclusive, the cheapest we had ever seen this 5qt digital air fryer at other retailers before was $79. That means you're getting an excellent price on the all-in-one machine this week, with an additional $20 off the previous record low sales price.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This $99.99 sales price is not only a record low but it's also a cost that, before April, we hadn't seen all year. That means this is a fantastic opportunity to pick up an older, but cheaper, pair of true wireless earbuds with 22 hours of battery life (11 hours on a single charge).

View Deal

Google Nest Smart thermostat: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A $30 saving leaves us with a record low price on the Google Nest smart thermostat this week, with the programmable Wi-Fi thermostat dropping below $100 for the first time ever. That's excellent news if you're looking to kit out your Google Assistant smart home with an easy to install device that can change temperature according to your schedule.

View Deal

Free Echo Dot with select Fire TVs: from $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Not only can you save on a range of Fire-enabled TVs in Best Buy's 4th of July sales, but you can also pick up a free third generation Amazon Echo Dot at the same time. That's excellent value considering these devices are still $34.99 right now, and will work seamlessly with the Alexa baked into your display.

View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse and dock + $50 Steam gift card: $219.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - The Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse and the charging dock accessory are available for $129.99 across a number of retailers right now - $5 off from the bundle's record low price. However, Best Buy is including a $50 Steam gift card with its price tag, making it the best deal we've ever seen.

View Deal

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is down to $129.99 at Best Buy this week. While we have seen that price drop down to $120 in the last six months, costs have been jumping between $130 and $170 ever since March so you're getting a decent saving here. The pod coffee maker is perfect for those after convenience and a wide range of flavors to choose from, and is one of the more premium devices in the Keurig range.

View Deal

Shark RV2001 robot vacuum: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Shark RV2001 robot vacuum has dropped back down to its lowest price yet in Best Buy's 4th of July sales. While we have been seeing this price over the last couple of months at Amazon, stock has now run out over there which mean Best Buy is your go-to for this model this week.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop: $399.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're only saving $30 here, but this Lenovo IdeaPad is a fantastic all-rounder at that price. With a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD this is a great buy for those who need both the power and multi-tasking capability required to use their laptop for work. We generally only see this configuration nearing $350 - $370 during sales periods so you're getting a great price overall here.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch A6G 4K UHD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - We've never seen a price drop on this 65-inch Hisense model before, with Amazon sticking to a $599.99 MSRP and Walmart charging even more. That makes this $70 discount at Best Buy all the more impressive as a it's a 65-inch display with a range of smart features and Dolby Vision.

View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You're picking up a mid range gaming laptop at an entry level price, saving $100 in the process. The i7 processor is older, and that 8GB RAM might prove tricky, but a 1650Ti GPU and 512GB SSD offer good value at this price point.

View Deal

KitchenAid appliance bundles: up to $1,500 off at Best Buy

Save up to $1,500 - KitchenAid appliance bundles are offering massive discounts at Best Buy, with up to $1,500 off when you add eight or more items to your cart. However, if you're not revamping the whole kitchen you can also save $200 on two items, with savings rising according to the size of your order.

View Deal

We're also rounding up all the best Walmart 4th of July sales and the latest 4th of July laptop deals and 4th of July TV deals as well.