Best Buy 3-day sale: deals on the iPhone, TVs, laptops, Beats headphones and more

Best Buy's 3-day sale starts today, and the retailer is discounting a number of best-selling tech items, which include deals on TVs, phones, laptops, headphones, and more. You can score incredible deals from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Dell, and Amazon.



Best Buy's top deals include discounts on Apple products like $250 in savings on the iPhone 11 lineup, a $200 price cut on the 13-inch MacBook Air, and the best-selling Powerbeats 3 earphones on sale for $89.99. If you're looking for a 4K TV deal, Best Buy has the Samsung 55-inch smart TV on sale for $329.99 and the TCL 65-inch Roku TV on sale for $499.99. You can also get the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $649.99.



Shop more offers below and keep in mind, Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at midnight, so you should take advantage of these fantastic deals while you can.

Best Buy deals:

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save up to $250 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

Best Buy is offering up to $250 off the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. You must also trade-in a qualifying phone in-store at Best Buy.

View Deal

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $110 price cut on the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones. The sweat-resistant earbuds provide an impressive 12 hours of battery life and feature a fast fuel 5-minute charge to give you one hour of playback when your battery is low.

View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $200 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in your color choice of grey or desert sand.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $329.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a feature-rich big-screen TV, you can get the TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Laptop: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The versatile laptop features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display and packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U mobile processor.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy. The latest model laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Get the 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,049.99 at Best Buy. The powerful laptop features a retina display with a touch bar and packs a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of refurbished iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch deals and the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals.



You can also see more of the best cheap TVs: great 4K TV deals and sales that are happening online.