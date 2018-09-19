Best animated shows on UK Netflix (September 2018): the 12 best Netflix cartoons

Welcome to TechRadar's guide to the best animated shows and TV series you can stream on Netflix in the UK.

If you think cartoons are just for kids, you couldn't be more wrong, and with a huge range of brilliant original and syndicated content, Netflix is arguably the best platform for diving into the weird world of animation.

All that choice can make it difficult to settle on a show, and if you're at a loss as to which animations you should put on your watch list, look no further than our roundup of the best cartoons available on Netflix in 2018.

September update: There's not a ton of new animated shows coming to Netflix in September, however, one of the big hitters is season 5 of Netflix Original series Bojack Horseman which returned on September 14 to rave reviews.

If you're not sure where to begin, our list is in order of most to least recently updated shows, so you can be sure to stay up to date with the rest of the Netflix watching population. Commence binge-watching!