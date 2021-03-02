BenQ's 4K projector is great for gaming – but there's a catch

There's a new gaming projector on the horizon, and it might just be the perfect purchase to go with your Xbox Series X or PS5.

The TK700STi is a 4K HDR beamer able to natively output in 4K resolution – rather than upscale from HD, as so many projectors do. That means the influx of 4K-capable games on next-gen consoles will be able to show themselves off in true Ultra HD detail – while a respectable input lag of 16ms should keep gameplay feeling smooth and responsive.

This is one of a few new BenQ models announced for this year, with the 'i' designating an overhauled smart TV interface supplied by Android TV (the same OS used in Sony TVs).

But the main draw of the TK700STi is in its gaming features, including three dedicated gaming presets, for shooters (FPS), sports (SPG) and role-playing games (RPG) – while a 3,000 lumens brightness will mean you're not straining to see the projection in mild ambient light. You get a max 100-inch projection too – at a 2.2 meter distance.

The TK700STi releases in April in the US, UK and Australia, retailing at $1,600 / £1,159 (around AU$2,100).

What's the catch?

It's worth noting that BenQ recently released the X1300i, an HD alternative with the same gamer-centric modes, and which might make more sense for those making do with the Xbox Series S (which doesn't output in 4K).

At around the same price (£1,249 RRP) you may wonder why an HD model isn't any cheaper. That's explained by the refresh rate, which is capped at 60Hz on the TK700STi but goes up to a max 120Hz on the X1300i.

The choice is between native 4K at 60Hz and HD at 120Hz – the latter offering less detail but a smooth picture with twice as many interpolated frames, which might be worthwhile for those after a next-level gaming experience.

The X1300i projector appears to offer slightly lower input lag, too, at just 8ms – half of the TK700STi's 16ms.

Our review of the BenQ X1300i is still ongoing, but check back in the coming week and we'll be sure to have a better sense of whether it's worth your cash.