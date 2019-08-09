Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones get a $70 price cut at Walmart

Back to school season is upon us and if you're looking for a new pair of quality headphones to start your new year, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has the Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $279.95. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones.



The Beats Studio 3 headphones deliver a premium sound experience by providing pure adaptive noise cancelation that actively blocks external noise. The wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which results in improved connectivity and longer battery life. The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone. The Studio 3 headphones feature over-ear cushions with advanced ventilation for long-lasting comfort and are available in six different color choices.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the best-selling Beats headphones. We don't know how long Walmart will have the Studio 3 headphones on sale, so you should take advantage of this excellent deal while you can.

