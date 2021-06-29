Beats Solo Pro drop to record low price ahead of 4th of July sales

The 4th of July sales are coming up fast, and Walmart has already launched a massive range of discounts across the site. While you'll find plenty of tech and homeware items discounted right now, this $150 saving on the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones is shining particularly bright this week. That reduction leaves us with a record low $149 sales price (was $299) - $10 cheaper than we ever saw them over Prime Day last week.

That's excellent news for anyone who held out over last week's sales, and considering Amazon can't match this price at the moment you're getting a real steal by heading over to Walmart. While some color versions are a little pricier (opting for a Dark Blue set will cost you $176.99), Amazon is running out of stock on these H1-equipped headphones, which means you'll not only find a lower price in Walmart's early 4th of July sales, but also a wider range of options.

That $149 4th of July sales price is also bringing us to within $30 of the Solo Pro's predecessor, the Beats Solo 3. On sale at Amazon, these cups are now down to $120 (was $199), $1 off their previous record low. However, considering you're not getting noise cancellation with these older headphones and they have a flimsier build quality overall.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Beats headphone deals in your region.

Today's best Beats headphone deals

