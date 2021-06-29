Beats Solo Pro drop to record low price ahead of 4th of July sales

The 4th of July sales are coming up fast, and Walmart has already launched a massive range of discounts across the site. While you'll find plenty of tech and homeware items discounted right now, this $150 saving on the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones is shining particularly bright this week. That reduction leaves us with a record low $149 sales price (was $299) - $10 cheaper than we ever saw them over Prime Day last week.
That's excellent news for anyone who held out over last week's sales, and considering Amazon can't match this price at the moment you're getting a real steal by heading over to Walmart. While some color versions are a little pricier (opting for a Dark Blue set will cost you $176.99), Amazon is running out of stock on these H1-equipped headphones, which means you'll not only find a lower price in Walmart's early 4th of July sales, but also a wider range of options.
That $149 4th of July sales price is also bringing us to within $30 of the Solo Pro's predecessor, the Beats Solo 3. On sale at Amazon, these cups are now down to $120 (was $199), $1 off their previous record low. However, considering you're not getting noise cancellation with these older headphones and they have a flimsier build quality overall.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Beats headphone deals in your region.
Today's best Beats headphone deals
Beats Solo Pro:
$299.95 $149 at Walmart
Walmart has dropped the price of the Beats Solo Pro all the way down to $149 ahead of its 4th of July sales this weekend. That's $10 cheaper than we've ever seen them before (and $10 less than their Prime Day price just last week) which makes this an excellent opportunity to pick up the wireless noise cancelling cups.
View Deal
Beats Solo 3:
$199.95 $120 at Amazon
We'd only recommend grabbing this offer if you're looking to spend as little as possible, but it is worth noting that the Beats Solo 3 are also getting close to their lowest ever price. At $120, however, the Solo Pros are still the better buy as you're losing noise cancellation here and picking up a less durable frame.
View Deal
More Beats headphone deals
Early 4th of July sales
We're seeing plenty more early 4th of July sales hitting across the web right now, with our favorite offers from a range of retailers listed below.
We're rounding up a wide range of noise cancelling headphone deals here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the latest Bose headphone sales for a look at the competition, or the latest AirPods Pro prices for the true wireless flavor.