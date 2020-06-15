Beats headphones sale sees prices slashed ahead of rumored AirPods Studio release

Rare Beats headphones deals have popped up on the Apple website, Best Buy, and Amazon, where you can save money on the Powerbeats Pro and the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones – and it could mean that new Apple headphones are coming soon.

First, let's take a look at the deals on offer. Right now, the Powerbeats Pro have hit their lowest ever price, dropping from $249.95 to $199.95 – a sweet saving of $50 on these fantastic true wireless earbuds. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Beats headphones deals we've found in your region.)

As well as that, you can save $70 on the Beats Solo Pro, a pair of on-ear headphones that wowed us with excellent noise cancelation, a long battery life, and their gorgeous design.

You can check out the deals for yourself below:

Today's best Beats headphones deals

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249.95 $199.99 at Apple

These brilliant true wireless earbuds double up as running headphones, thanks to an IPX4 water-resistance rating and a secure fit. There's no noise cancellation, but you do get an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts – and with $50 off, this is the lowest price we've seen. This deal is also available at Best Buy and Amazon.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: $299.95 $229.95 at Apple

TheBeats Solo Pros offer 22 hours of battery, a premium build, and comfortable fit. They come with a full suite of active noise cancellation features as well as a transparency mode that allows you to quickly check your surroundings – and right now, you can get them with $70 off. This deal is also available at Best Buy and Amazon.

View Deal

Are new Apple headphones coming?

Rumors of new Apple headphones have been hotting up in the run up to WWDC 2020 on June 22, where we're hoping to see the first-ever Apple over-ear headphones alongside the iOS 14 update, iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16 and watchOS 7.

The so-called AirPods Studio were apparently revealed early, after 9to5Mac discovered icons representing the rumored cans in iOS 14 code – and since then, numerous analysts have come forward to say that the Apple headphones will launch on June 22.

The AirPods Studio, which we're expecting to come with noise cancellation among other cool features, could eclipse the Beats Solo Pro; that's why these Beats discounts could be yet another indication that the new over-ear headphones are soon to be released.

That's not all – we're also hoping to see new Apple true wireless earbuds at WWDC (though we think this is less likely than an AirPods Studio launch). Those Powerbeats Pro discounts could be Apple's way of shifting stock ahead of a true wireless launch, which could include the rumored Powerbeats Pro 2, AirPods Pro Lite, or AirPods 3.

We don't have to wait too long to find out what WWDC will bring, but these Beats deals are a tantalizing hint that the annual event could be huge for the world of headphones.

Not in the US? Check out the best Beats headphones deals in your region: