Bag a cheap JBL headphones deal with these early Amazon Prime Day sales

If you're currently perusing for your next pair of wireless headphones, speakers or even a deal on a gaming headset then you'll definitely want to check out Amazon's latest pre-Amazon Prime Day deals across the entire JBL range.

Amazon Prime Day may be a fortnight away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from offering savings of up to 43% on a plethora of excellent JBL wireless headphones, earbuds, gaming headsets, and even a few soundbars - just in time for this fall's coming Netflix and gaming binges.

Prices start at just $24.95 for these awesome JBL Tune 115BT earbuds today but you'll also find massive savings across the entire range, including on eye-wateringly premium items like these JBL Club One headphones for $279.95 (was $349.95).

Just down below you'll find our top picks for today, but there are over 50 JBL items on sale today in this pre-Amazon Prime Day deals event, so we'd definitely recommend checking out the full range if you're looking for something in particular this week.

Fantastic pre-Amazon Prime Day JBL deals today

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling wireless headphones: $89 $59.95 at Amazon

If you're looking for that cheap pair of wireless headphones then look no further than the JBL Tune 600BTNC, which, not only have a wallet-friendly price tag, but also active noise-cancellation. That's a really great price for a pair of ANC headphones - which normally go for well over $100, plus you're getting 16 hours of battery life.

JBL Live 300 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Alternatively, for those wanting the comfort of a smaller earbud form factor, the awesome JBL Live 300's are also on sale at Amazon today. With full ANC, a transparency mode reminiscent of another pair of popular earbuds (which shall go nameless here), and up to 20 hours of battery life, these are an excellent choice for any setup.

JBL Flip 5 wireless speaker: $119.95 $89.95 at Amazon

Summer may be over, but don't let that stop you from getting an awesome 25% off deal on one of the best wireless speakers around today at Amazon. With IPX7 waterproofing, great sound and IPX7 waterproofing, the JBL Flip is the perfect garden or traveling companion.

JBL Quantum 600 wireless gaming headset: $149.95 $129.95 at Amazon

And gamers, Amazon certainly hasn't forgotten about you in today's sale. While JBL may be relative newcomers to the gaming headset market, the Quantum 600 are a great pair of mid-range wireless cans capable of giving you the edge in any gaming application thanks to JBL's latest surround sound tech.

