Asus ROG Phone 3 may be the first Android phone with this brand new chipset

Asus is expected to unveil the ROG Phone 3 later this month, which is set to be the latest in the company's line of gaming phones and a possible blunder might have just confirmed that it will be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will launch on July 22, and it's expected to sport all the latest high-end specifications.

A tweet, which was quickly deleted but you can see a screenshot below, suggested that it will be powered by the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus that hasn’t been announced yet.

This is particularly interesting as the SoC was previously rumored to not even exist, but is now being talked about in the rumors for many upcoming devices.

As the name suggests, it's said to be a faster variant of the Snapdragon 865 with the prime performance core clocked at a slightly higher frequency.

ROG Global’s deleted tweet might be a case of sharing the information a little too early. It may also be that the information was incorrect, but it would be strange of Asus not to issue a statement if that was the case.

The tweet clearly stated “the latest Snapdragon 865” and the reference image also shows the Plus symbol. This spec doesn’t come as a surprise as Asus has always shipped the best possible chipsets on its ROG phones - sometimes in the form of a Plus model or by overclocking.

If the leaked Snapdragon 865 Plus benchmarks are to be believed, we’re looking at a peak frequency of 3.09GHz, followed by three Gold cores at 2.42GHz and four Silver efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. The GPU and modem capabilities might not change by much.

Asus might be looking to claim the bragging rights of being the first to the market with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, but is soon rumored to be followed by the Lenovo Legion gaming phone and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

With the ROG Phone 3 unveiling just about two weeks away, we expect more details of the phone to surface, officially or otherwise. It might also be joined by the Asus Zenfone 7, which will be the next member in its mainstream flagship lineup.