Arsenal vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Arsenal have blown their two realistic chances of silverware within a short space of time. The bright side is that the Gunners can now focus on securing European qualification and aiming for a coveted top four spot, as they play host to bottom of the table Burnley on Sunday. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream and watch this Premier League match online, no matter where you are in the world today.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream Date: Sunday, January 23 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am EST / 6am PT / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London Live stream: USA Network / Sling TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Currently in sixth spot, Arteta will now be hoping that his side's recent cup exits at the hands of Liverpool and Nottingham Forest won't now derail their pursuit of place in next season's Champions League. With West Ham's recent stuttering and a derby date with Spurs to come, the opportunity is definitely there.

They'll need their wits about them to best Sean Dyche's Burnley, though. The Clarets may remain rooted to the bottom of the league, after a number of Covid-19 related postponements, but they will be fighting for every ball as they look to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley online

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Arsenal vs Burnley kicks off at 9am EST / 6am PST on Sunday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's currently a 3-day FREE trial with Sling for anyone to use. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Burnley from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the UK?

Sadly Arsenal vs Burnley will not be televised in the UK.

That means you'll have to settle for highlights on Match of the Day 2 tonight on BBC1... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Sling or FuboTV.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Arsenal vs Burnley, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday. If you decide to subscribe to DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs Burnley at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

