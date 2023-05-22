Are shower speakers a thing now? Tribit takes on IKEA with a cheap light-up option

The keen eyed will have noticed that IKEA recently launched a cheap and cheerful Bluetooth speaker intended solely for your shower – which even more recently became available to buy in the UK as well as the USA, for just $15 / £12 / AU$22.

And it seems Tribit (famed for its excellent Stormbox Micro 2 and Stormbox Blast, which are some of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested in recent years) wants a piece of the in-shower action too, with something it's calling the Tribit AquaEase Bluetooth Shower speaker.

What does Tribit's option bring to your bathroom Olympics that IKEA's doesn't? Multicolored lights that flash in sync with the beat of your music, creating a "personal music festival even in the bathroom". Oh, and a mic plus a digital clock, in case you're having so much fun dancing under the sprinkles that you miss your train.

Opinion: cheap shower speakers are having a moment, especially if you want the party to carry on into your morning ritual

There's a digital clock, just in case you're shower bopping so much you start to run late. (Image credit: Tribit Audio)

Truth be told, IPX7-rated waterproof speakers are nothing new – most of the best waterproof speakers boast this IP rating, meaning the product can be submerged in up to one meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes and survive to play another day.

In fact, many models – including IKEA's Vappeby option – now boast an IP67 rating for dust-proofing as well as water resistance (the 'X' in the IP rating above simply means the product wasn't tested against that particular type of ingress).

What differentiates these speakers from the pack? The specific reference to showering, for one thing, plus the fact that these little musical bathroom companions all come with cords or loops for your shower. The promise is little outlay for lots of fun and we're all for that. Why miss out on music of a morning, even for one moment?

You're also getting Bluetooth 5.3, the option to pair a second unit, Tribit App support (with scope to "shape your ear for a more detailed listening experience" and switch the lights mode for a "spirited party light") and up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge – although do note that IKEA's option boasts a whopping 80 hours of playtime at 50% battery.

For my money, the lights might be surplus to requirements but the time display is a thoughtful and unusual aspect of the design. I like it, especially for the money, and particularly in the shower, where one can certainly lose track of time.

Tribit's AquaEase Bluetooth Shower speaker is available now priced at $39.99 / £39.99 / around AU$75. Would TechRadar be happy to include it in our best party speakers roundup? Depends entirely upon the sound quality. We've got absolutely nothing against shower parties, provided the tech and the water are able to mix happily…