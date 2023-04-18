Apple’s Trade In site has a new look, but you should take your old iPhone elsewhere

Apple has launched a redesigned version of its Trade In website to help you swap your current Apple device for a new one, but the same old prices mean you may be better off looking elsewhere.

The refreshed Apple Trade In (opens in new tab) site is now easier to use, with its top navigation bar allowing you to choose an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Android phone or Other Product to trade in.

The big change is a new section showing you the difference between trading in your device online or in store, with the latter giving you an exact value (rather than an estimate) on the spot. Interestingly, Apple has removed mentions of its Daisy robot, which disassembles iPhones into recyclable parts, although this is still mentioned on Apple's environment page (opens in new tab).

But beyond the site's new sheen, there is unfortunately no great improvement to Apple's actual trade-in prices. In general, these prices aren't particularly good compared to the many alternatives, which include phone carrier trade-in offers, comparison sites such as Flipsy (opens in new tab) (in the US) or simply selling privately on the likes of eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

That said, the Apple Trade In site is the most hassle-free option if you're looking to swap your old Apple device for a new one, and you can also be sure that it'll go to one of the tech giant's approved recycling partners.

But there's also no guarantee that Apple will recycle your old device. Instead, Apple says it will be "thoroughly inspected and assessed for reuse for recycling". This process, which can include reselling your old tech, is all factored into its prices.

Still, using a trade-in service like Apple's a better option than letting your old device gather dust in a drawer, and according to a recent report (opens in new tab) from the analysts at Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), iPhone owners are far more likely to trade in their old phones than Android fans. According to the report, 43% of iPhone owners trade in their old phones, compared to only 14% of Android users.

Analysis: The price of convenience

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's trade-in prices do tend to fluctuate throughout the year – and we still highly recommend trading in your old iPhone in August rather than waiting for the iPhone 15 to launch in September, when prices for older Apple phones will likely drop.

But despite some small variations over the year, the prices on Apple's Trade In site are nearly always below the ones you can get from the alternatives. For example, in the table below you can see the extra value it's possible to get on an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 by checking comparison sites, retailers or private sales.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Example iPhone trade-in / sale prices Service iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Apple Trade-In up to $500 / £485 up to $400 / £390 ItsWorthMore (US) up to $686 $523 GadgetGone (US) up to $704 $531 Swappa (US) up to $654 up to $533 Carphone Warehouse (UK) up to £530 up to £430 eBay (typical price) up to $849 / £700 up to $599 / £525

Still, there are certainly benefits to going the Apple Trade In route, namely the convenience of having one place to both trade in and buy a new Apple device –particularly if you do this in-store, rather than waiting the estimated "two to three weeks" for the online trade-in process.

And the small improvements to Apple's Trade In site do at least fit into a broader environmental policy that recently saw the tech giant committing to using 100% recycled cobalt in all Apple-made batteries by 2025 (opens in new tab).