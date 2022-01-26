Apple's powerful iPad Pro drops to $999 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

iPad deals have been hard to come by as of late because of stock supply issues, but we've just spotted Apple's powerful iPad Pro in stock and on sale for $999 (was $1,099.99) at Amazon. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 128GB tablet.



Apple's 2021 iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an ultra-wide front-facing camera, and an impressive speaker system. Perfect for students, the lightweight iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering Apple's M1 chipset and 128GB of storage. You're also getting Face ID for secure authentication, Apple Pay, and an all-day battery life.



While we've seen the record-low price of $999 for the iPad Pro before, it's been difficult to find the tablet in stock. As of right now, the Silver version is in stock and ready to ship, so we'd snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 12.9-inch tablet. The iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. The Silver model is in stock and ready to ship, and the Space Grey version has a ship date of February 17 to 24.

