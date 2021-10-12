Apple's AirPods Max crash to record-low price in early Black Friday deal at Amazon

Black Friday deals in October? Yes, please! Amazon's Epic Deals sale includes "Black Friday-worthy" discounts throughout the month of October, and we've just spotted Apple's luxurious AirPods Max down to a new record-low price.



Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for $449 (was $549). That's a massive $100 discount and the best deal we've seen for the powerful earphones.

AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's AirPods Max, which are on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. That's a massive $100 discount and $40 less than last week's price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal applies to all colors, and as of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship.

The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and feature an over-the-ear design, which is a first from the AirPods line. The AirPods Max deliver an enhanced audio experience with immersive sound and feature active noise cancellation, Apple's powerful H1 Chips, and up to 20-hours of battery life. The AirPods Max also feature a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Max and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. If you're looking for deals on Apple's earbuds, we've listed the best prices below for the 2019 AirPods and the best-selling AirPods Pro.

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39.02 - Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale has the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $159. That's a $39 discount and $30 more than the recent record-low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case, which are on sale for $114.99 - just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. We only see prices drop below this $115 position during major sales events, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also learn more about the upcoming Black Friday AirPods deals event and see more devices on sale with our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals.