Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal drops the price by $20 – but it's selling out

The Apple Watch SE may only be a couple of months old, but we're already seeing a discount on the company's first special edition piece of smart wristwear.

Right now, you can save $20 on a brand new Apple Watch SE if you buy from the retailers you can see below. You'll find the price for the 40mm variant has dropped down to $259. Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom for the best deal in your region.

This isn't the best Apple Watch SE price we've seen so far as the price had dropped to $230 earlier in November, but this is the best price we've been able to find online today. That further discount may return in another Black Friday deal, but that's not certain right now.

Black Friday Apple Watch SE deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Best Buy (save $20)

The Apple Watch SE has previously been down to $229 for those in the US, so we'd recommend waiting to see if that deal returns this week. If you're desperate to buy right now, the best price is $20 off from Best Buy. You're getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Best Buy (save $20)

This isn't the best price we've seen for this model, it has previously been down to $259 - but it's the best price right now for the smartwatch. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Amazon (save $20)

This is the same price as you've seen above from Best Buy, but we've found this deal is consistently in and out of stock so you may want to check here if you prefer to buy from Amazon instead.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $409 at Amazon (save $20)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $20 off the smartwatch. That said, this isn't the best deal we've seen so far with some previously offering this smartwatch for $50 less so you may want to see if that deal returns soon.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Amazon (save $20) Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $179 right now. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch - although we have seen it drop as low as $169 - that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Best Buy (save $20)

Prefer to get your smartwatch from Best Buy? The US retailer has also price matched the Amazon deal you can see above bringing the smartwatch down to $179.

The Apple Watch SE was released in September alongside the Apple Watch 6 with many of the same features but at a lower price point.

While the SE lacks the always-on display and added health features of the Series 6, the smartwatch does track activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch SE deals in your region below.

