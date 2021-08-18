Apple Watch 7 renders show that it might be inspired by the iPhone 12

Despite the Apple Watch 7 likely launching in September alongside the iPhone 13, we haven’t seen many leaked images of it yet, but a bunch more have now emerged.

Shared by 91Mobiles and apparently obtained from ‘industry sources’, these renders show flat sides in place of the rounded sides found on the Apple Watch 6. That’s a similar change to what we’ve seen the iPhone range go through in the move from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12.

Beyond that, the renders show bigger speaker grilles but an otherwise similar design to the Apple Watch 6. According to the sources of these images, the Apple Watch 7 will come in a 44mm size with a 1.8-inch screen, which is also more or less a match for the Apple Watch 6. Technically that has a 1.78-inch display, but they might well be rounding up here.

What does apparently differ slightly, other than the shape and speakers, is the dimensions, with the 44mm Apple Watch 7 said to be 44 x 38 x 9mm, while the Apple Watch 6 in that size is 44 x 38 x 10.4mm. So the upcoming model should be slightly slimmer if this is right.

There’s no mention here of other sizes, but we’d fully expect Apple to launch another model, probably a 40mm one. And while we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, the images do line up with a previous leak, so there’s a good chance this is the design we’ll see.

Analysis: Apple is all-in on flat sides

We suspect this Apple Watch 7 design is more or less accurate not only because it’s been leaked multiple times, but because it would make sense for the wearable to have flat edges.

As well as the iPhone 12 range having them, recent iPad Pros and the iPad Air 4 (2020) have also had them, and leaks suggest the iPhone 13 range will too.

So it seems Apple is unifying all of its mobile and wearable products to have a flat-edged design, and we’d expect any holdouts to switch to this before long.

With this change being relatively recent, Apple probably won’t be in a hurry to adjust the edges again, so it could be a while before we see another premium Apple product with rounded edges.

We're also expecting an Apple Watch SE 2

