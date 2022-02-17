The Apple Watch 7 crashes to record-low price in epic Presidents' Day deal

Presidents' Day deals are in full force, and if you're looking to snag a discount on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, then you're in luck. Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Presidents' Day deal on the Apple Watch applies to the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports bands, which are all currently in stock and ready to ship. While we've seen frequent deals on the Red and Blue colors, the Black model is rarely in stock, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch. If you're looking for more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide, including offers from Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.

Presidents' Day deal: the Apple Watch 7

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

More Presidents' Day deals

