The Apple Watch 7 crashes to record-low price in epic Presidents' Day deal

Presidents' Day deals are in full force, and if you're looking to snag a discount on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, then you're in luck. Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model.
The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.
Today's Presidents' Day deal on the Apple Watch applies to the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports bands, which are all currently in stock and ready to ship. While we've seen frequent deals on the Red and Blue colors, the Black model is rarely in stock, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch. If you're looking for more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide, including offers from Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.
Presidents' Day deal: the Apple Watch 7
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399.99 $349 at Amazon
Save $50 - We're rounding up today's best Presidents' Day deals, and we've spotted the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch. The Series 7 has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging.
More Presidents' Day deals
- Amazon: 50% off vacuums, TVs, AirPods, clothing, and more
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts, and leggings at Amazon
- Appliances: save up to 30% on Samsung major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $740 off major appliances
- Casper: up to $595 on select mattresses with code PRESDAY22
- Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% off mattresses + free pillows and sheets set
- Dell: laptops starting at $229.99
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories
- Home Depot: up to 30% off refrigerators, laundry packages, and more
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + two free pillows
- Lowe's: $600 off refrigerators, dishwashers, and more
- Macy's: up to 60% off clothing, jewelry, and shoes
- Mattress Firm: mattresses starting at $159.99
- Nectar: save up to $100 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts
- Nike: 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Overstock: up to 70% off furniture, patio items, decor + free shipping
- Purple: up to $700 on a mattress and sleep system
- Saatva: $450 off mattresses at early Presidents' Day sale
- Samsung: up to $3,000 on 4K, 8K and QLED TVs
- Sealy: save up to 35% + free pillows and sheets
- Target: 40% off TVs, kitchen appliances, clothes, and furniture
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off mattresses + 10% off bedding
- TVs: TVs starting at $199.99 at Best Buy
- Walmart: save on tech, furniture, toys, clothing, and more
- Wayfair: up to 70% off furniture
Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals that are happening right now.