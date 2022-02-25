The Apple Watch 7 crashes to record-low price in rare deal at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you're in luck. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the feature-packed smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch with a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While we frequently see discounts on the Apple Watch 7, it typically applies to the Red or Blue sports band colors which is why today's deal on the black sports band is so rare. As of right now, the Apple Watch is in stock and ready to ship, so you should take advantage of this record-low price before it's too late.

