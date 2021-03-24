Apple TV Plus on Amazon Fire Stick: How to get it and start watching now

The Amazon Fire Stick is a handy device that lets you access a range of video streaming services, as well as music, games, and more, all via one central app on your TV. If you use a Fire Stick, you probably want to know which streaming services you can access using it. One service worth considering is Apple TV Plus on Fire Stick.

Apple TV Plus is the premium video on-demand streaming service from Apple and provides access to a range of movies and TV shows. If you’re not sure how to access Apple TV on Amazon Fire Stick, our guide will explain how.

Is Apple TV Plus on Amazon Fire Stick yet?

Yes, since November 2019, Apple TV Plus has been available through the Apple TV app on the Amazon Fire Stick. Through this app, you can see all the content on Apple TV Plus, though you will need to have a subscription to the service.

How to install Apple TV Plus on Amazon Fire Stick

Setting up Apple TV Plus on Amazon Fire Stick is a straightforward process. On the Amazon Fire TV home screen, go to the search option in the upper left corner, then begin typing in Apple TV. Once you see Apple TV in the search results, select it and then select Get.

After the app has been downloaded and installed, you will be able to access it from the Apps and Channels section of your home screen.

The next step is to log in using your Apple ID. You can either enter your username and password straight into the TV or sign in using a mobile device.

With this second option, you can either scan a QR code with your phone’s camera or enter an alphanumeric code at the webpage activate.apple.com.

If you don’t already have an Apple ID, you can set one up at this point.

Within the Apple TV app, you’ll see a section specifically for Apple TV Plus, which shows you all the content that you can access with a Apple TV Plus subscription. Many of the films and TV series that you’ll see elsewhere in the app are not part of Apple TV Plus and cost extra to buy or rent.

(Image credit: Apple)

What can I watch on Apple TV Plus with Amazon Fire Stick?

Fans of sci-fi may enjoy Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the classic anthology series, executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Those who prefer comedy should check out Little America, a series telling various stories about immigrant lives in the USA.

Movie fans should watch The Banker, which is set in the 1960s and stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as a pair of entrepreneurs who fight for housing integration.

What other streaming services are available on Amazon Fire Stick?

As well as Apple TV Plus, there are plenty of other streaming services available, including:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Disney Plus

YouTube

HBO Max

Discovery Plus

Mubi

Hulu

Vudu

Crunchyroll

What other devices can I watch Apple TV Plus on?

If you don’t have an Amazon Fire Stick but want to watch Apple TV Plus, other devices that you can access it on include Apple TV Plus on Roku. You can also watch Apple TV Plus on Chromecast if that's your media streamer of choice. Of course, Apple TV Plus is available on Apple devices including iPad, iPhone and Mac, as well as via web browsers on your device. For those who stream via there gaming console Apple TV Plus on PS4 is available, as well as PS5, and Xbox consoles.