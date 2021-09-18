Massive Apple sale: price cuts on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch 6, iPhone and more

Apple launched a host of new devices this week, which means it's a fantastic time to score price drops on older products. To help you find today's best offers, we're rounding up the best Apple deals below, which include AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, iPhone, and more.

Some highlighted offers include the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99 (was $249), the Apple Watch 6 down to $349 (was $399), and the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 (was $599).



See more of today's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44 - We only see prices drop below this $115 position during major sales events like Black Friday, but before August we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $159.98 (was $199).

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, thanks to today's massive $69 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this incredible deal while you can.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - We've spotted the powerful Apple AirPods Max on sale for $489.99 at Amazon - only $20 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Navy model, and the smartwatch is currently in stock and ready to ship.

View Deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - One of the best Apple deals we've spotted today is the iPad Air 4 that's on sale for $499.99 when you apply the additional $39 savings at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 iPad that packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip. This deal applies to all colors and the additional savings is a limited-time offer from Amazon.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $49.01 - We've just spotted the all-new Apple iPad Pro on sale for $749.99 in a fantastic deal from Amazon. The 11-inch tablet packs Apple's powerful M1 chip, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

iPhone 12: $799 $699 at Apple

Save $100 - Apple has a rare $100 discount on the iPhone 12 when you connect through a carrier. That is a fantastic price making it a great alternative to the new iPhone 13 if you don't like the idea of paying full price for a powerful iPhone.

View Deal

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and the best AirPods deals. You can also shop new devices with our guide to the best iPhone 13 deals and the all-new iPad pre-order deals.