Apple HomePod gets $100 price cut at Best Buy – but how long will it last?

If you want the Apple HomePod in the Black Friday sales, you're in luck: US retailer Best Buy is currently selling the Apple smart speaker for only $200, after a notable $100 price cut brought down the price. (Not in the US? Check out some other Apple HomePod deals at the bottom of this article.)

The Apple HomePod sits at the quality end of the smart speaker scale, but this new Best Buy deal sees a third slashed off the previous $300 price tag, bringing it down to the price of the new Amazon Echo Studio, or Google Home Max.

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

Where the Amazon Echo range offers cheap smart home gadgets with generally basic audio – the Studio model aside – the HomePod really delivers on sound. With its Apple Music integration and capable audio drivers, it's a must for those wanting to build their smart home without compromising on sound quality.

Keep in mind, though, that you'll have to use the Siri voice assistant rather than Alexa or Google Assistant – and you're only able to stream over Wi-Fi, rather than Bluetooth, which may be a deal-breaker for some. You can weigh up all the pros and cons in our Apple HomePod review, or just jump to the deal in the link above.

if you're not in the US, or just want to scout around for some other prices, here are the latest Apple HomePod deals below too: