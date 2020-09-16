Amazon's latest AirPods deals brings the AirPods Pro down to their lowest price ever

AirPods deals hunters will be please to note you can now pick up the latest Apple AirPods Pro for their cheapest price ever in the US at Amazon for just $199 right now.

While Amazon is always the crowd favorite (and normally the best vendor), they actually weren't the first to offer this particular AirPods deal. Staples were in fact the first off the starting line this week, offering the AirPods Pro for the same $199 asking price. This is the second time they've featured this particular Apple sale, the first time being last month where it promptly sold out in a few days. We're expecting these AirPods deals to go the same way in fairly sharp order so definitely act quickly if you want to bag them.

Whichever retailer you decide to grab your AirPods deal from, they're both excellent choices with free delivery right now. You won't be disappointed either. Not only are the AirPods Pro the perfect companion to many of the other great iOS devices, but they're also one of the best premium wireless earbuds you can pick up right now.

With industry-leading device pairing (amazing), noise-cancellation and a couple of excellent quality of life improvements - namely waterproofing and adjustable silicone buds, these are a good upgrade over the standard AirPods. At this price, we think they're a pretty good pickup as well, especially if you've already got an iPhone or iOS device.

Not in the US? Check out the best AirPods deals in your region just below.

AirPods deals: the AirPods Pro are now only $199

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are now down to their lowest price ever at Amazon thanks to a neat $50 (20%) saving. This AirPods deal has been holding up quite nicely so far although we're not certain for how much longer it'll be featured. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're looking for some premium buds that will handle noise cancellation, wireless charging and have excellent device pairing.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Staples

Staples were the first to feature this AirPods Pro deal and the good news is, their stocks are also holding up right now. This particular promotion is down to end next Saturday (19th), so like the Amazon deal above, act quickly if you want to secure the latest AirPods sale.

View Deal

Amazon - check out the whole range of AirPods deals this week

- check out the whole range of AirPods deals this week Staples - also offering up to 20% off the other Apple AirPods currently

- also offering up to 20% off the other Apple AirPods currently Best Buy - we expect they'll be price AirPods deals soon too

Want to do a little bit more reading before you commit? Head over to our weekly best AirPods deals article to see prices and information about the entire range, including advice on which AirPods are right for you. For another great alternative from Apple, check out the best Beats deals, where you'll find some excellent over-ear options rocking the same excellent internal chips as the AirPods.

