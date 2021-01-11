Apple AirPods deal: the AirPods Pro get a $30 price cut from Verizon

If you're looking to score a discount on the best-selling AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. Verizon currently has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99 (was $249.99). That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Save $30 - Right now, Verizon has the AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $219.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro, it's the best deal you can find right now. Amazon also has the earbuds on sale for $219, but they aren't in stock until February 1, and with Verizon's deal, you'll get the AirPods in two days with free shipping. If you're interested in the 2019 AirPods, you can see the best deals from Amazon below.

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $128.98 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Not in the US? See the best AirPods Pro deals in your region below.

