An Intel Core i9-9900K for $299 is the Black Friday PC gaming deal to beat

The Intel Core i9-9900K came out more than two years ago at this point, dropping all the way back in October 2018. What if we told you that this flagship-class processor was at a budget CPU price point with a sweet Black Friday deal?
For Black Friday, the Intel Core i9-9900K is seeing price cuts all around the internet, with Micro Center having the best deal. If you're lucky enough to have a Micro Center in your area, you can get the Intel Core i9-9900K for just $299 with this Black Friday PC component deal.
Intel Core i9-9900K:
$699 $299 at Micro Center
The Intel Core i9-9900K might be the last-generation flagship from Intel, but it's still one heck of a gaming processor and worth your time. And, right now at Micro Center you can get this monster for just $299. View Deal
- There are so many Black Friday PC gaming deals
To put that in perspective, that's only around $30 more expensive than the Intel Core i5-10600K. $30 for two extra cores and four extra threads? We'd say that's totally worth it.
Out of the box, the Intel Core i9-9900K can boost up to 5GHz on up to two cores, but in the years since its release, it's made a name for itself as being an easy-to-overclock processor, so you can probably push it pretty far. Just make sure you pick yourself up an efficient cooler.
And, if you're not near a Micro Center, don't worry. Right now Amazon and Newegg both have the Core i9-9900K on sale for $319 for Black Friday. It's an extra $20, but even at that price, the Intel Core i9-9900K is genuinely a good value.
Intel Core i9-9900K:
$399 $319 at Newegg
The Intel Core i9-9900K is Intel's 9th-generation, Coffee Lake flagship from 2018. But don't worry, it's still a powerhouse gaming processor, especially when you can get it for just $319 for Black Friday. View Deal
Intel Core i9-9900K:
$399 $319 at Amazon
While the Intel Core i9-9900K is more than two years old, it's still an excellent processor for gaming, with single-core performance that's only just been topped by AMD in October 2020. And, with this Black Friday deal, it's totally worth jumping on in 2020. View Deal
If you're not in the US, we've included the best Intel Core i9-9900K Black Friday deals down below, so you can get a great deal no matter where you're at.
- TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.