Among Us is sneaking its way onto Nintendo Switch today

One of the few bright spots of 2020 can be attributed to the resurgence of Among Us, an online multiplayer game which quietly debuted way back in June of 2018, only to catch on like wildfire during the age or self isolation and quarantine.

Previously available on PC, iOS and Android, developer InnerSloth's indie sensation has now made its console debut, arriving on Nintendo Switch today (December 15).

The Switch version of the game was announced as part of Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase event, which can be streamed on YouTube in its entirety.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal! Among Us by InnerSloth is available today on Nintendo Switch.

There's an imposter among us

The premise of the game is simple: each player takes on the role of a crew member aboard a spaceship and must perform a series of tasks to keep the ship operational.

Or so you thought. In fact, one player on your crew (chosen at random) is actually an imposter whose job it is to sabotage and murder everyone else onboard the ship.

Now, it's up to the remaining crew members to sniff out the imposter and eject them from the ship's airlock.

Unfortunately, that's easier said than done – depending on how crafty the imposter is, they may convince everyone that an innocent person is guilty, leading the crew to eject the wrong person.

Among Us is priced at at $5 (£3.89 / AU$6.45) and is available to download now from the Nintendo Switch eShop.