AMD Ryzen 4000 specs might have just leaked - courtesy of AMD

AMD has confirmed that its Zen 3 processors will make their debut on October 8, and now it might have unwittingly revealed what we can expect from the next-gen CPUs.

An alleged internal document from AMD, which dates back to 10 June was shared by tipster CyberPunkCat, confirms that the Ryzen 4000 CPUs will be known as the AMD Family 19h Model 21h B20.

AMD’s current Zen and Zen 2 processors belong to Family 17h, so Family 19h likely refer to its next-generation Zen 3 architecture.

There's a whole world of PC components out there

These are the best gaming laptops

Check out the best rival Intel processors

The leaked document reveals that the CPU family, codenamed 'Vermeer', may be designed for use in high-performance desktop platforms, featuring up to two CCD's (Core/Cache Complex Dies) and a single I/O Die.

On Zen 2, each CCD houses two CCX (Core Complexities), but on Zen 3, there’s only one CCX hat will feature up to 8 cores running either in a single-thread mode (1T) or a two-thread model (2T) for up to 16 threads per CCX, according to the document.

This means, in theory at least, the core and thread count will top out at 16 cores and 32 threads, which is the same as the existing AMD Ryzen 9 3950X flagship.

The alleged internal document also reveals that Zen 3 supports up to 512GB per DRAM channel or up to 1TB of ECC DRAM, clocked between 1333MHz and 3200MHz. Ryzen 4000 CPUs will also feature two unified memory controllers, each supporting a single DRAM channel.

The leak doesn’t tell us much about the performance we can expect from Ryzen 4000 CPUs, but earlier rumors suggest Zen 3 will deliver around 15% to 17% better IPC (instructions per clock) performance compared to Zen 2, which should have Intel worried if true.

With AMD planning to unveil its Ryzen 4000 CPUs in just a few weeks time on October 8, we don’t have to wait much longer until we find out if it's true.