AMD promises its new laptop chips will crush the Apple M2 - and it’s got receipts

Well folks, they’re finally here: after a spate of delays, AMD has unveiled its shiny new laptop processors, the Ryzen 7040U series. Designed to power a new wave of next-generation ultra-thin devices, these chips could take laptop performance to a whole new level - and AMD is clearly feeling confident about it.

Why do I say this? Well, Team Red isn’t messing about with its promotional material: we’ve got direct comparisons not just to Intel’s competing 13th-gen CPUs, but also Apple’s powerhouse M2 chip.

AMD doesn’t beat around the bush; the Ryzen 7 7840U, the initial flagship APU of the new series, apparently offers 9% better 3D rendering performance, 14% better responsiveness, and a whopping 72% better multiprocessing performance than the standard M2. That’s the one you’ll find in the latest MacBook Air - we can probably expect the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips found in this year’s MacBook Pro .

Packing up to 8 Zen 4 cores and AMD’s Radeon 780M integrated graphics as well as XDNA AI architecture, these new chips - previously codenamed ‘Phoenix’ - are purpose-built for the best ultrabooks around. With that in mind, they use impressively tiny amounts of power; even the flagship 7840U uses just 15W of power at base, almost half that of the base TDP of the competing Intel Core i7-1360P.

The RDNA 3 iGPUs are hugely improved here too, apparently crushing Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics, with performance as much as 139% better than the i7-1360P’s graphics. That’s at 1080p Low settings, but still impressive for a system without a dedicated GPU!

There will be four new chips: the aforementioned Ryzen 7 7840U, the midrange Ryzen 5 7640U and 7540U, and the affordable Ryzen 3 7440U. No Ryzen 9 chip just yet - we don't know if that's not planned, or if AMD is holding it in reserve for a later release.

The future of gaming laptops?

I’ve already noted that AMD’s new chips could be a huge blow to Nvidia and the discrete graphics card market as a whole, and while the performance figures shown here don’t exactly blow me away (showing percentage comparisons rather than real-world framerates is telling), it’s still impressive.

AMD is really committing to its integrated graphics, and I couldn’t be happier about that: I’ve long believed that discrete graphics cards should be left in the past , and processors like this are a step in the right direction.

After all, AMD already makes the chips that power our modern consoles, from the Nintendo Switch to the PS5 . More recently, Team Red has pushed its new Z1-series APUs , which will be powering the intriguing new PC gaming handheld from Asus - the ROG Ally .

Low-power processors with impressive integrated graphics could prove to be the future of gaming laptops - if you’ve ever used a gaming laptop, you’ll probably know that most of them are big, bulky, heavy machines. That’s because they need to pack in a whole graphics card; and not just that, but a cooling solution and a large battery to support it.