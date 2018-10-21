Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite adopts the best parts of the Kindle Oasis

Amazon just announced a brand new addition to its Kindle Paperwhite line that brings in some of the best technology we saw on the Kindle Oasis (2017) and puts it into a more affordable package.

The new Kindle Paperwhite has a waterproof design that can survive being submerged up to two meters for 60 minutes at a time.

There's a 6-inch screen with 300 pixels per inch, plus the bezels of the ereader sit flush with the display. It's also 10% thinner and lighter than the last generation Paperwhite.

Lots of upgrades

Other new features features include the ability to listen to Audible audiobooks through Bluetooth headphones or speakers, as well as a slightly improved display that the company claims will be 10% brighter than the last-gen.

You've got the choice of an 8GB version, or one with 32GB that you may need to opt for if you want to fill this with audiobooks. There are Wi-Fi only versions of both the 8GB and 32GB, but you'll have to buy the larger version if you want mobile connectivity as well.

You'll be able to buy the new Kindle Paperwhite from November 7, but pre-orders have already opened on Amazon for the ereader. The price is set to start at £119.99 / $129.99 / AU$199 / AED 529.