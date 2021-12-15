Amazon slashes the AirPods 2 to just $89.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen

If you didn't snag a coveted AirPods deal over Black Friday, then you're in luck. Amazon just dropped the 2nd generation Apple AirPods to $89.99 (was $159). That's a massive $69 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



If you're looking for more AirPods deals, Amazon also has the all-new AirPods 3 marked down to $149.99 (was $179) and the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179 (was $249).

Today's best AirPods deal

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - An incredible deal - we've spotted the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. That's a massive $69 discount and $10 cheaper than the Black Friday price. Please keep in mind, the Apple earbuds currently have a ship date of December 31 to January 8.

More AirPods deals

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $29.01 - Amazon just dropped the all-new AirPods 3 to a record-low price of $149.99. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector. May arrive after Christmas

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and $10 less than last week's price. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. Arrives before Christmas

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.



You can also shop for more bargains with our roundup of the best Christmas sales that are happening right now.