Amazon Live shopping comes to India - Know what it is

Audio player loading…

Amazon Live, a live streaming service that allows sellers to discover their products through livestreams for customers on Amazon, has been launched in India by the platform.

In India, Amazon is using a huge group of content creators and social media influencers, who will host livestreams on the app and hardsell products. Users can buy products from links provided during their livestreams. The company said 15 Amazon livestreams will be run every day from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Amazon, which is running its Great Indian Festival, has roped in more than 150 content creators for the Amazon Live thing. These creators will be paid a commission for every sale done through the link they provide.

How Amazon Live works

(Image credit: Indiaretailing.com)

"Through Amazon Live, Amazon India aims to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases," Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India, said.

"Amazon.in continues to make e-commerce more inclusive by lowering the barriers for customers across the country including those in tier 2 and below geographies so that they enjoy the benefits of shopping online," he added.

The livestream can be found on Amazon’s main menu in a section called Amazon Live. Amazon Live is currently hosting live streams across categories, like electronics, fashion and beauty and home decor, in India.

The influencers, who host livestreams, have an account with platforms like YouTube or Instagram and using them they go live. Creators, typically, provide product demonstrations, explain its features, benefits and special offers, and help customers make informed buying decisions. The Live chat feature allows interaction in real time and get their queries, if any, answered. Shoppers have the option to “Follow” which enables them to stay up to date with the influencers, brands, and interests they care about.

Amazon said it will add more features and invest in innovations to make shopping experience more enjoyable and satisfying. Amazon.in's rival, the Walmart-owned Flipkart, is also testing a similar offering on its app.