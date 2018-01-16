Amazon Great Indian Sale starts on 21 January with offers on phones, laptops, electronics and more

Amazon's much-hyped Great Indian Sale is all set to hit your apps and computers in 21 January. On this edition of the sale, much like the older ones, Amazon will have offers on a range of smartphones, laptops, TVs and other electronics.

In addition to this, Amazon Prime subscribers will also get an exclusive 12-hour early access to the sale starting at 12PM on 20 January 20.

Other offers include no-cost EMI, exchange offers and cashback on HDFC Bank’s debit and credit cards etc.

Discounts on mobile phones and accessories

Amazon has revealed that it will offer discounts up to 40% on mobiles phones in the upcoming Great Indian Sale. These discounts and cashback offers will be available across a range of smartphones from all the popular brands, including Amazon-exclusive devices.

According to a teaser, customers can expect discounts on Moto G5s Plus, 10.or G, Honor 6X, Google Pixel XL, LG Q6, BlackBerry KeyOne and more.

In addition to discounts on mobile phones, Amazon will also be offering discounts up to 80% on cases, 60% on Bluetooth headsets and up to 65% on power banks.

Discounts on laptops, TVs and other electronics

Besides some great deals on mobiles, Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will also bring attractive offers on laptops, TVs and other electronics. According to a sneak peak, customers can expect discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on laptops, up to 50% on storage devices (pen drives, hard disks, memory cards etc), up to 60% off on Wi-Fi routers, up to 40% off on TVs and more.

Some popular devices that will be available at discounted prices include Lenovo and HP laptops, Western Digital My Passport 1TB hard disk, TP-Link routers, Samsung and TCL TVs and more.

Discounts on Amazon devices

Amazon will also be providing discounts of up to Rs. 2,500 on its Kindle e-readers and Fire TV. Users can also buy Amazon gift cards at a 10 percent discount, with Amazon Prime subscribers also eligible for an additional cashback of up to Rs. 300.