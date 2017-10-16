Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Amazon India is back with another blockbuster sale on the foremath of Diwali and it is probably your last chance to get the biggest discounts of the year. While there are a plethora of products available at an offer price, here, we will only focus on the best deals on consumer electronics. So, if you are planning to buy a new TV, Fridge, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, chimney or even an air purifier, check out our handpicked deals below.
Televisions
For the last couple of years, the price of LED / LCD TVs has come down drastically and the main reason is their availability at online megastores. Moreover, online-only brands like TCL and Vu has shown us that cheap pricing does not always imply low quality.
Right from the beginning of the festive season, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart has been offering additional discounts on TVs and today we have collaborated the best deals on televisions currently available on the Great Indian Festival of the former.
- Noble Skiodo 81 cm (32 inches) 32CN32P01 HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 9990
- TCL 81.28 cm (32 inches) L32D2900 HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 11,490
- Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) Viera Shinobi TH-32E460D HD ready LED TV @ Rs. 17,990
- TCL 99.1 cm (39 inches) L39D2900 Full HD LED TV @ Rs. 17,990
- Panasonic 80.1 cm (32 inches) Viera TH-W32ES48DX HD Ready LED Smart TV @ Rs. 20,990
- Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) 32M5100 Basic Smart Full HD LED TV @ Rs. 24,490
- Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Viera TH-40E400D Full HD LED TV @ Rs. 35,700
- Panasonic 138.8 cm (55 inches) Viera TH-W55ES48DX Full HD LED TV @ Rs. 77,990
- TCL 165.1 cm (65 inches) L65P2MUS Android M 4K UHD LED Smart TV @ Rs. 94,990
Refrigerators
Refrigerators have become an integral part of our modern life and just like other electronics, they too need to be replaced from time to time. If you are planning to get rid of your aging fridge and get a classy new one, this is probably the best time. Listed below are some of the fabulous offers currently available on Amazon.in.
- BPL 564 L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (BRS564H) @ Rs. 44,990
- Haier 320 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator @ Rs. 26,955
- LG 215 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator @ Rs. 12,990
- Haier 195 L 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator @ Rs. 11,590
- Haier 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator @ Rs. 9,790
Air Conditioners
As the summer season bleeds into autumn, the necessity of air conditioners is gradually decreasing. However, this is also the reason why the prices of ACs are the lowest now. Here are a few deals which are simply irresistible.
- Carrier Esko 18K Split AC (1.5 Ton, 5 Star Rating, White, Copper) @ Rs. 32,990
- Carrier 1.2 Ton 5 Star Split AC (Copper, Esko+, White) @ Rs. 28,490
- Whirlpool 1 Ton Star Inverter Split AC (Fantasia, White) @ Rs. 27,999
- Voltas 185JY Split AC (1.5 Ton, 5 Star Rating, White, Aluminium) @ Rs. 26,990
- LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Alloy, JS-Q12ATXD, White) @ Rs. 23,990
- Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Star Inverter Split AC (Fantasia, White) @ Rs. 33,599
Washing Machines
As winter approaches, getting your hands wet is not going to be a pleasurable experience. So, be wise and get one of the washing machines listed below. We assure you that you won’t get any better price elsewhere.
- Mitashi 5.8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine @ Rs. 8,990
- BPL 6.2 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine @ Rs. 9,990
- Onida 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine @ Rs. 13,490
Microwave Oven
Microwave ovens are gradually becoming more and more important in our day to day life. Those of you who don’t yet have a piece in your home, go get one from the list below.
- Morphy Richards 20 L Solo Microwave Oven @ Rs. 4,290
- Bajaj 17 L Solo Microwave Oven @ Rs. 3,290
- Bajaj MTBX 2016 20-Litre Grill Microwave Oven @ Rs. 3,999
- BPL 25 L Convection Microwave Oven @ Rs. 7,690
- IFB 25 L Convection Microwave Oven @ Rs. 9,790
Others
Here are some additional deals on chimneys, air purifiers, handheld heaters, etc.
- Hindware 60 cm 1200 m3/h Auto Clean Chimney @ Rs. 10,980
- Bright Flame Kitchen Chimney - Lily SB, Air Flow: 1100 mâ³ /hr @ Rs. 6,599
- Glen Kitchen Chimney GL 6062 SX TS 60cm 750m3/hr @ Rs. 10,990
- Hindware 90 cm 1200 m3/h Chimney @ Rs. 12,990
- Faber Chimney HOOD TRATTO PLUS BK LTW 60 @ Rs. 12,990
- Singer IR-10 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater @ Rs. 409
- Eveready Ozora 3-Litre Instant Water Heater @ Rs. 2,299
- V Guard Water Heater Krystal Plus 6 Litre @ Rs. 5,399
- Samsung AX40K3020WU/NA 34-Watt Air Purifier @ Rs. 14,990
- Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W 48-Watt Air Purifier @ Rs. 12,449
- HUL Pureit H101 50-Watt Air Purifier @ Rs. 9,999
- MI Air Purifier 2 @ Rs. 8,499
