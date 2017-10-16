Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Amazon India is back with another blockbuster sale on the foremath of Diwali and it is probably your last chance to get the biggest discounts of the year. While there are a plethora of products available at an offer price, here, we will only focus on the best deals on consumer electronics. So, if you are planning to buy a new TV, Fridge, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, chimney or even an air purifier, check out our handpicked deals below.

Televisions

For the last couple of years, the price of LED / LCD TVs has come down drastically and the main reason is their availability at online megastores. Moreover, online-only brands like TCL and Vu has shown us that cheap pricing does not always imply low quality.

Right from the beginning of the festive season, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart has been offering additional discounts on TVs and today we have collaborated the best deals on televisions currently available on the Great Indian Festival of the former.

Refrigerators

Refrigerators have become an integral part of our modern life and just like other electronics, they too need to be replaced from time to time. If you are planning to get rid of your aging fridge and get a classy new one, this is probably the best time. Listed below are some of the fabulous offers currently available on Amazon.in.

Air Conditioners

As the summer season bleeds into autumn, the necessity of air conditioners is gradually decreasing. However, this is also the reason why the prices of ACs are the lowest now. Here are a few deals which are simply irresistible.

Washing Machines

As winter approaches, getting your hands wet is not going to be a pleasurable experience. So, be wise and get one of the washing machines listed below. We assure you that you won’t get any better price elsewhere.

Microwave Oven

Microwave ovens are gradually becoming more and more important in our day to day life. Those of you who don’t yet have a piece in your home, go get one from the list below.

Others

Here are some additional deals on chimneys, air purifiers, handheld heaters, etc.

