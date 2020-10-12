Amazon Echo Dot deal knocks the smart speaker down to a best-ever $18.99

Want a smart speaker for less? You can always depend on Amazon to discount its range of smart devices on big sales events, and the retailer has released early deals just before the Prime Day deals 2020 event. One of the best offers we've spotted is the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) at a best-ever price of $18.99 for Prime Day members, which is a big discount.

As we understand it, this is the 3rd Gen model's best-ever discount by a few dollars. The Echo Dot is an ideal entry-level smart speaker, considering the price. You plug it in, download the Alexa app to your phone, then ask Alexa for whatever it is you want: news, weather reports, the greatest hits of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince to play on Spotify. You name it!

Naturally, to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you'll need to be a Prime Day member, so consider a trial membership if you don't want to commit full-time. You'll find discounts on Amazon's other devices throughout the sales period, too. Consider checking out the Amazon Echo Studio if you're after a more advanced (but pricier) option.

Why is the Echo Dot so cheap right now? Prime Day aside, Amazon is about to release its 4th generation Echo Dot on October 22, so it can probably afford to shift a little stock of this 2018 model before that arrives. If you'd rather pre-order the 4th Gen model, take a look below.

