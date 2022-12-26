After-Christmas Fitbit sale: massive deals on the Fitbit Luxe, Charge 5 and more

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and luckily for you, Amazon's after-Christmas sale is offering record-low prices on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. To help you find all the hottest offers, we've rounded up today's best Fitbit deals, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.



Our favorite Fitbit deals include the stylish Fitbit Luxe for $99.95 (was $129.95), a $71 discount on the Fitbit Versa 4, and the top-rated Fitbit Charge 5 marked down to $99.95 (was $149.95).



Fitbit is also offering discounts on its smart scales, like the Fitbit Aria digital scale on sale for just $39.95 (was $49.95).



See more Fitbit deals from Amazon below, which include record-low prices on some of the best Fitbits available. If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can see our after-Christmas sales roundup with deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

After-Christmas Fitbit sale

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Scale: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

Start the new year off with Fitbit's Aria Air digital scale, which is down to $39.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Fitbit scale works with your Fitbit activity tracker and smartphone to track your weight and BMI to help reach your goals.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Today's cheapest Fitbit deal is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon's after-Christmas sale has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Released last year, the powerful fitness tracker is well-suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. You're getting built-in GPS technology, fitness and sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2022 (opens in new tab) thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $158.95 at Amazon

Another favorite Fitbit deal from today's after-Christmas sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 that's on sale for $158.95 - just $10 more than the cheapest-ever price. The top-rated smartwatch features built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

More Fitbit deals

