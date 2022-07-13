A gaming chair that keeps your butt cool? I'm a fan already

Ah, gaming chairs. Expensive, often ugly, but at least usually functional - if you pick up one with good lumbar and neck support, your spine will thank you. But if you pick up this one - the Fantasylab 'Big and Tall' - your bum will thank you too. Why? Because it's got a set of four USB-powered fans built into the seat, to keep your rump warm even during the sweatiest online games.
Why do you need this? That's the neat part: you don't! Nobody does, in fact, and we're not even sure this product is real; the Amazon listing is packed with errors and the photos of the butt fans are quite clearly edited. But this is a strangely captivating offer nonetheless, leaving me with no end of questions - does it really work? Is the chair good in general? Does it really feature 'explosion-proof' springs as per the product description?
The deals for Prime Day are still going strong, so if you're angling to pick up a good gaming chair, there are plenty to choose from - just watch out for the numerous knock-off brands circulating on Amazon right now. It's best to pick a brand you're familiar with, or at least do some quick research before you buy!
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Prime Day Fantasylab Big and Tall deals
Fantasylab Big and Tall:
$325 $260 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $65 - Okay, we're not seriously recommending this one, but come on - we couldn't ignore it. This 'Copmputer Game Chair' (yup, that's from the Amazon listing) packs 'explosion-proof gas springs' (what!?) and four USB-powered fans that nestle underneath your backside. What could go wrong?
Setting aside the fact that Fantasylab is quite clearly a rival offering to Secretlab (with a logo that's, uh, inspired by Acer's Predator range), this Amazon listing is just a wild ride. The seat fans are apparently intended to 'reduce sultry heat', whatever that means. It's not really clear how they work, either. Do they have to be plugged in at all times, or is there a battery pack somewhere in the chair?
The product description also explicitly warns against connecting the USB cable to any power source in excess of 10V, presumably because that could make the chair explode and destroy your coccyx entirely. There's apparently a vibrating lower back cushion too, but I had to reach the reviews section to learn that.
The reviews don't shed any more light on the situation, honestly. The Big and Tall lives up to its name with a 400lbs weight limit - more than most gaming chairs - so there are some 5-star reviews from heavier buyers praising Fantasylab, but many customers complained of poor build quality and virtually nobody has mentioned the butt fans. Are they real? I must know. I must.
More gaming chair deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for gaming chairs around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Cheap Fire tablets: Amazon Fire tablets starting at £34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dental: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)