8 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more this week

It's a big week for streaming services, with Netflix debuting a new series from the director of La La Land, Hulu unleashing a new animated show from the creator of Rick and Morty and a new series that features not one but two characters played by Mark Ruffalo. That should mean you have plenty to watch if you're stuck indoors this week.

Elsewhere, we've chosen some other highlights you can stream this week, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the second season of underrated Netflix comedy-drama Dead To Me. Add something to your watch list, and enjoy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney)

What's arguably the worst Star Wars movie of the Disney era has landed on Disney Plus for Star Wars Day, meaning you can stream all nine movies in the saga. When you get to the end, maybe you'll wonder how this final part could've been better (no Palpatine, less retconning of The Last Jedi). Still, it's pretty awesome that all of these movies are now available to watch in one place for the first time in 4K for a reasonable price.

Now streaming on Disney Plus. Try 7 days for free

The Eddy (Netflix)

If you put one Netflix show on your radar this week, make it this one. The Eddy is from La La Land director Damian Chazelle and writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and it's about a famous New York jazz musician running a small, struggling bar in Paris against the odds. Just the thought of going to a bar to watch live music is enough of an escapist fantasy for us.

Streaming on Netflix from May 8

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

If the glacial pace of new Rick and Morty episodes is killing you, consider Hulu's new animated show from co-creator Justin Roiland. It's about a group of aliens that tries to assimilate in a human neighborhood, after their own species is brought to the brink of extinction. It's not a million miles away from its creator's most famous work, based on the trailer above, with a big helping of dark sci-fi jokes and misanthropic characters.

Sadly, there's no UK broadcaster for Solar Opposites yet, but US viewers can enjoy the entire first season this weekend.

Streaming on Hulu from May 8

I Know This Much Is True (HBO, Sky/Now TV)

Mark Ruffalo plays identical twin brothers in this latest HBO heaby-hitter, a grim-looking family drama series from fantastic director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines), and adapted from the book of the same name by Wally Lamb. Critics are already raving about Ruffalo's dual performances in I Know This Much Is True, and the supporting cast is strong, too, with Juliette Lewis and Melissa Leo co-starring.

UK viewers won't have long to wait to watch this, either. The show will start on Sky Atlantic on May 11, the day after the series begins in the US.

Streaming on HBO Now and Go from May 10, and Sky/Now TV from May 11

Dead To Me season 2 (Netflix)

This could fairly be categorized as one of the more underrated shows on Netflix (although it makes our list of the 30 best shows). Dead To Me is about two women (played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini), grieving over the loss of their partners (seemingly, anyway), who form a friendship and try to solve the mystery of what happened in a hit-and-run that resulted in one of their husband's deaths.

It's a twist-y show that's only 30 minutes an episode if you want to catch up before this new season drops. The trailer above, naturally, contains spoilers for season 1.

Streaming on Netflix from May 8

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

With much of Disney Plus's original programming up in the air as the global health crisis shut down productions of its biggest originals, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is a really easy-to-watch documentary series about its flagship original. We've seen the first two episodes, and they're terrific. If you like to see the making of Star Wars in forensic detail, this 8-part series will make for comforting viewing.

Episode one is now streaming on Disney Plus, with episode two streaming from May 8

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Comedy superstar Jerry Seinfeld returns for another high-profile stand-up special on Netflix, which should give you a few laughs during the seemingly unending lockdown. After all these years, you probably know if the comedian's material is for you or not. At least some of the everyman-type joke material in this one will address Seinfeld's enormous wealth relative to his audience, based on the trailer above.

Streaming on Netflix from May 5

Becoming (Netflix)

Barack and Michelle Obama signed a production deal with Netflix back in 2018, and this documentary is the latest result of that. It's about the former First Lady's experiences during a 30+ city tour that followed the release of her bestselling memoir, also called Becoming.

Streaming on Netflix from May 6