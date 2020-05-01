7 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple Plus and more this weekend

Hey, it's another weekend of lockdown! Which means another few days of checking out what's new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and even Apple TV Plus, in this age of TV binge watching. Below, we've rounded up a selection of new movies and shows you can enjoy this weekend.

We always make sure there's a selection of good stuff to watch in these lists, and if there's a show or movie we're not so sure about, we'll sometimes throw it in for fun as well.

Here, then, is what you can stream on Netflix and more this weekend, including a comedy set in the afterlife, a serious drama about intimacy and what looks like a Knives Out knock-off you can probably skip.

Hollywood (Netflix)

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy's next big Netflix drama is about the golden age of its titular setting, following a group of people who will do anything to make it in Hollywood.

Hollywood looks extremely expensive, based on the trailer. If you're worried this'll just be a depressing amalgamation of stories about the nasty side of fame, the likes of which are told excellently in the podcast You Must Remember This, it won't just be about that. Hollywood will apparently have an aspirational, revisionist angle to Hollywood's history as well.

Murphy's last series, The Politician, didn't seem to leave much of a lasting impact, so it'll be interesting to see if this takes off. Reviews so far are mixed.

Now streaming on Netflix

Normal People (Hulu, BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: Hulu)

Adapted from Sally Rooney's novel and directed by Lenny Abrahamson, who made The Room with Brie Larson, Normal People is about a class-divided young couple who hide their relationship from the world. As the years pass by, and they become different people, the nature of that romance begins to warp significantly. Unusually for a drama, it's divided into 30-minute episodes.

All 12 episodes are available on Hulu in the US, and BBC iPlayer if you're in the UK.

Now streaming on Hulu and BBC iPlayer

Trying (Apple TV Plus)

Another Apple TV Plus original has dropped, this time with more of a British flavor. Rafe Spall (Black Mirror, Hot Fuzz) stars in this comedy about a couple in their thirties trying to have a baby as they settle down. And just in case you didn't know it's set in Britain, the key art released by Apple has the main characters sat in front of a red post box. The entire first season is available now.

Now streaming on Apple TV Plus

Upload (Amazon Prime)

The trailer above sure makes this new comedy series look like a knock-off of The Good Place, but we've seen four episodes of the show, and it's a very different beast. Created by The Office's Greg Daniels, Upload stars Robbie Amell as a smart but vain jerk who is nearing death after an automated car accident. To preserve his being, his consciousness is uploaded into a digital afterlife (somewhat against his consent).

He then bonds with the moderator of this digital space, and begins to uncover sinister details about the circumstances that led to his death. Amell's character steadily becomes more likeable over the course of the series (even if he's slightly too handsome for a comedy lead), and the dystopian tech elements give this a different edge to The Good Place. Read our interview with Upload's Greg Daniels and Robbie Amell here.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Into the Night

In this Belgian series, the sun is eliminating all life in its path, and the passengers on a flight leaving from Brussels do their best to survive. Hence, they go into the night. The premise sounds hokey, but check out the trailer above if this sci-fi thriller sounds like your kind of thing.

Now streaming on Netflix

All Day and a Night (Netflix)

If you're in the mood for a heavy-hitting drama, Jeffrey Wright stars in this film about a young man who tries to avoid ending up in the same cruel cycle as his father. All Day and a Night is from Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, but be wary of the above trailer, as it seems to give away a lot of the film's story.

Streaming on Netflix now

Dangerous Lies (Netflix)

How do you feel about a worse-looking version of Knives Out? It's hard not to think about Rian Johnson's brilliant mystery movie when you see the trailer for this film, even though their similarities are hopefully just a coincidence. A wealthy man (Elliot Gould, still handsome) leaves his fortune to his carer (Camila Mendes, who you may recognize from Riverdale), which rouses suspicion. Dangerous Lies looks a little...trashy based on the trailer above, but it's a new film released at a time when all the cinemas are closed. It is, therefore, something you can watch. If you want to.

Now streaming on Netflix