7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more this weekend (May 5)

If you’re not heading out to catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this weekend – which is now playing in theaters and IMAX worldwide – the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max have plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home.

Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is new Apple TV Plus drama Silo, which begins streaming alongside spin-off series set in the worlds of Bridgerton and Star Wars on Netflix and Disney Plus, respectively.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven new movies and TV shows to catch on streaming services over the next few days.

Silo (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s latest foray into sci-fi entertainment, Silo, begins streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend – and it could be one of the best Apple TV Plus shows yet.

Adapted from Hugh Howey’s acclaimed novel series, this 10-episode adventure centers on a colony of humans who live in a giant silo buried a mile beneath the surface. The Earth above them was supposedly ravaged by an apocalyptic event, but nobody seems to remember when or why – that is, until Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette goes looking for answers.

Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo also star in Silo, which critics have described as “absolutely thrilling.” The show’s first two episodes are available to stream now, with the remaining eight entries set to arrive weekly every Friday through June 30.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

It was only a matter of time before the whimsical world of Bridgerton was expanded further, and the franchise’s first spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has arrived to oblige expectant fans.

This prequel to one of the best Netflix shows centers on the titular Queen Charlotte, whose marriage to King George of England ushers in a new era of English high society. Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role from the original series, though the majority of the heavy lifting here is done by India Amarteifio, who plays a younger version of Charlotte

Reviews for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story have been near-universally positive, so new and existing Bridgerton fans should find plenty of drama, romance, comedy to enjoy from this one.

Now available to stream on Netflix .

Star Wars: Visions season 2 (Disney Plus)

The Mandalorian season 3 may have been and gone, but Star Wars fans can still get their weekly fix of a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Visions season 2, which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Once again comprising standalone Star Wars stories from several different animation studios – including Aardman, Cartoon Saloon and Studio Mir – this follow-up anthology series tells of a daring prison escape, a wannabe starfighter and a former Sith apprentice who comes face-to-face with her old master.

Critics have described Star Wars: Visions season 2 as “spectacular” and “a stunning feat of animation,” so this definitely isn’t one to miss for Disney Plus subscribers.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

Finally arriving – after countless delays – in time for the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal is White House Plumbers on HBO Max.

Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, this five-episode series retells the events of that infamous 1972 break-in from the perspective of President Nixon's chief political operatives, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) – who accidentally overturned the Presidency they were trying to protect.

Judy Greer, Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, Kathleen Turner and F. Murray Abraham also star in White House Plumbers, which critics have described as “laugh-out-loud outrageous.” The show’s first episode is available to stream now, with the remaining four entries set to arrive weekly every Monday through May 29. UK viewers will find this one streaming on Sky and NOW later in the year.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.

A Small Light (Hulu, Disney Plus)

If you’re in the mood for an inspiring – though not exactly uplifting – story of selfless heroism this weekend, look no further than A Small Light.

Now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, this National Geographic-produced series chronicles the bravery of Miep (Bel Powley) and Jan Gies (Joe Cole), who bravely sheltered Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) and his family – including, most famously, his daughter Anne (Billie Boullet) – during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam in World War II.

The first two episodes of A Small Light – which has been praised by critics for its charm and poignance – are available to stream now, with the remaining six episodes arriving weekly every Monday through May 22.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Bupkis (Peacock)

Love him or loathe him, Pete Davidson seems to have a hand in every new comedy series these days, and the former SNL star’s cultural footprint grows even larger this weekend with Bupkis on Peacock .

Co-created by and starring Davidson himself, Bupkis finds the actor struggling to navigate his career, relationships and mental health while playing a fictionalized version of, well, Pete Davidson.

Edie Falco, Ray Romano, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Jon Stewart and Joe Pesci – in only his second-ever TV role – also star in the eight-episode series, which has earned mixed reviews from critics.

Now available to stream on Peacock.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Disney Plus)

This week’s documentary pick charts the “highs, the lows and everything in between” of British pop sensation Ed Sheeran.

Featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the star’s life on the road and at home, this four-part Netflix docuseries aims to show that even the most successful artists can endure periods of pain, loss and self-doubt.

Critics have called The Sum of It All an “astonishingly raw [depiction] of Sheeran’s grief and incredible creativity,” though we thought you might be better off watching Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix documentary instead .

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.