7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

Halloween has been and gone, which means horror season on streaming services is coming to an end. Sure, there’s still plenty of new horror movies coming to screens in 2021, but the next few days sees the blood and gore of previous weekends replaced by a decidedly eclectic mix of original movies, hotly-anticipated TV shows and returning comedies.

This week, Apple TV Plus gets another moment in the sun, with Korean drama Dr. Brain and the Tom Clanks-led sci-fi adventure, Finch, joining the platform’s ever-growing roster of original entertainment content .

But the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max all get a look in, too, and below we’ve rounded up the seven biggest movies and TV shows worth tuning into this November weekend.

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

One of the most eagerly awaited new Netflix movies in 2021, The Harder They Fall sees director Jeymes Samuel helm one of the very few Westerns whose principal cast members are all African-American.

In this fictional story inspired by real-life cowboys, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his old enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison – so, naturally, he reunites with his gang to seek revenge.

LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King also star in this action-packed adventure, which has been the subject of generally positive critical reception so far.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Dr. Brain (Apple TV Plus)

Hot on the coattails of Foundation and Invasion , Apple’s latest drama series, Dr. Brain, arrives at a rather serendipitous moment for the streamer.

A Korean language show, it comes just a few weeks after Netflix’s Squid Game proved Western audiences’ appetite for foreign entertainment, and looks to boast an equally engaging (read: wacky) premise.

Dr. Brain follows the exploits of a neuroscientist (Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun) who, after losing his family to a mysterious accident, attempts to uncover the truth by conducting "brain syncs" with the dead to access their memories for clues. We’re intrigued, to say the least.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Amazon Prime Video)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain follows the true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose paintings of cats – yes, cats – would go on to change public perception of the furry felines forever.

Will Sharpe directs this one, which utilizes a suitably outlandish art style to match the eccentric personality of its titular protagonist. Claire Foy also stars as Wain’s love interest, Emily Richardson.

Critical reception hasn’t been too kind so far – one reviewer said it “drowns in quirk” – but The Electrical Life of Louis Wain looks like something different, at least.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Finch (Apple TV Plus)

Tom Hanks goes full Castaway mode in Apple’s latest original movie, Finch, which tells the tale of an isolated survivor in a post-apocalyptic world who embarks on a journey to find a new home for his dog and robot companion.

That’s a premise we’ve heard before in one guise or another – both I Am Legend and Chappie seem like obvious influences, judging by the trailer – but Finch nonetheless looks like a feel-good road trip adventure worth taking this weekend.

Besides, who doesn’t like Tom Hanks?

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Big Mouth season 5 (Netflix)

One of Netflix’s most popular adult comedies returns for a fifth season this weekend, offering fans more of the show’s hormone-fueled humor and unique art style.

According to the streamer, Big Mouth season 5 will see “romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumors fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.” Sounds ominous, then.

Most of the show’s exceptional voice cast will be returning, too, so expect to hear more from the likes of Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein and Jordan Peele.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Narcos: Mexico season 3 (Netflix)

Sticking with Netflix, the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico lands today, ready to shine a light on even more cocaine and corruption in Mexico’s illegal – and sprawling – drug trade.

“As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for the truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption,” says the show’s official synopsis.

Whether that means you can expect anything wholly fresh from Narcos: Mexico’s 10-episode finale remains to be seen, but it will likely appease those who are already looking forward to more of the same drug-busting fare.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Head of the Class (HBO Max)

A revival of the 1980s sitcom of the name, Head of the Class follows a group of overachieving high school students and their teacher, Miss Adams (Isabella Gomez), intent on helping them let loose.

Now, we can’t say this comedy series looks particularly funny (it seems more Disney Channel than HBO’s usual high-quality fare) but Head of the Class will undoubtedly have something to offer for fans of the original series – even if only regret for its needless existence.

Now available to stream on HBO Max