4th of July sales at Lenovo: new lines added with powerful gaming laptop deals on offer

The 4th of July sales are underway at Lenovo, with a massive range of laptop and gaming laptop deals on offer this week. We kicked things off yesterday with some excellent ThinkPad offers, but today brings brand new savings on more Lenovo Yoga models as well as some incredibly powerful Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals. That means whether you're shopping for a zippy business laptop or an RGB rig to take on the latest games, you'll find a wealth of discounts on offer in these 4th of July sales.

We're seeing prices start as just $497 this week, with the latest 10th generation processors up for grabs and speedy SSDs on offer in the 4th of July sales as well. Not only that, but this selection of laptop deals offers excellent discounts on lightweight, portable machines packing some great extra features on top. Dolby Atmos audio, HDR displays, and a focus on security make these lines perfect for both work and play.

The biggest saving, however, comes in the form of this Lenovo ThinkPad T495, bringing a Ryzen 7 Pro processor to the party with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $799.99 down from $1,769. We're also impressed with this Lenovo Yoga C640 machine offering some incredible specs for just $849.99 (down from $1,049.99). Or, if you're looking for something that can run Crysis you'll find Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals starting at just $1,129 in the latest 4th of July sales.

We're highlighting all of these laptop deals just below, but you can also shop for the best 4th of July sales happening right now, or check out the latest cheap laptop deals to hit the shelves in the US or UK.

4th of July sales at Lenovo: the latest laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 13.3-inch laptop | $829 $497.40

You don't expect to see 10th generation processing in a laptop of this price but this cheap laptop deal is making it happen. There's an i3 processor in here, with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep everything running smoothly. Plus, you can pick up all that power for under $500 in these doorbuster 4th of July sales.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s 13.3-inch laptop | $859 $599 at Lenovo

If you want something a little... prettier, this Lenovo ThinkBook is coming in at a similar price in Lenovo's latest laptop sales. However, you're paying a little more for a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD - all in a laptop complete with Dolby Vision and Audio and a fingerprint scanner.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14-inch laptop | $1,719 $699.99 at Lenovo

With a quad-core Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM, this Lenovo ThinkPad T495s laptop deal is offering big power for under $700 in the early 4th of July sales. You're also picking up an all-day battery life and Radeon Vega graphics to make sure everything shines as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6-inch laptop | $859.99 $779.99 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C740 is a gorgeous laptop fully decked out with Dolby Atmos audio, a fingerprint reader, and touchscreen display. Not only that but there's a 10th generation i5 processor inside here, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage to play with as well.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14-inch laptop | $1,769 $799.99 at Lenovo

There's a powerful Ryzen 7 Pro processor hiding inside this unassuming Lenovo ThinkPad, as well as a decent 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Plus, this is a super lightweight machine with a gorgeous FHD IPS display and 14.9-hour battery life. Save $970 with these early 4th of July sales.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 13.3-inch laptop | $1,049.99 $849.99 at Lenovo

If you need a super fast, super light laptop, this Lenovo Yoga build certainly won't disappoint. The specs inside this machine are fantastic at this price point - a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage all sit inside, and it weighs in at just 1.35kg with a 12-hour battery life and Dolby Atmos audio to boot.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch laptop | $1,249 $1,009.99 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 14-inch laptop is $240 off in the latest 4th of July sales, bringing the premium model even closer to that $1,000 position. There's a 10th generation i5 processor inside, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,129.99 at Lenovo

There's a massive 17.3-inch display on this Lenovo Legion Y540 and it also sports an impressive hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD / 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics - all for $270 off.

View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14-inch laptop | $1,629 $1,199 at Lenovo

Lightweight with a slim chassis and gorgeous HDR display, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 brings beauty to the world of powerful business performance. There's a 10th generation i5 processor in here with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to work with as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion 7i 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,699 $1,539.99 at Lenovo

You'll find Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics inside this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deal - an excellent GPU at this price point. Not only that, but there's a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor hiding inside here as well, and 16GB RAM / 512GB of SSD storage to play with as well.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490s 14-inch laptop | $2,119 $1,655.40 at Lenovo

There's an 8th generation i7 processor in here, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to back it up. That's some serious power sitting inside a business laptop, making this T490s the perfect portable workhorse.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,999 $1,709.99 at Lenovo

Save $290 on the stacked Lenovo Legion Y740 rocking a 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics. That's some serious gear, and considering this also comes equipped with a G-Sync HDR display you're getting a solid gaming laptop deal here.

View Deal

Still deal hunting? Why not take a look at the Amazon's 4th of July sales. Or, if you're just in the market for a new computer, there's always plenty of MacBook sales available.