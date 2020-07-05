The best 4th of July sales 2020: here are the final deals

As the holiday weekend comes to a close, so do the 2020 4th of July sales event. But fear not, we've rounded up the best Fourth of July deals that are still available online. We've included incredible bargains from your favorite retailers like Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, and Amazon with massive price cuts on summer's hottest items like mattresses, furniture, TVs, laptops, and more.

Our top 4th of July sale picks include the best-selling Apple Watch 3 down to a record-low price of $169, the powerful Surface Pro 7 marked down to $599 (was $959), and you can score a $100 price cut and receive a free Echo Dot on the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. If you're interested in 4th of July mattress sales, you can score sitewide savings at Saatva, Nectar, and Purple.

There are also plenty of fantastic Independence Day deals on patio furniture, grills, and tools at Home Depot and discounts on major appliances at Best Buy and Lowe's. Looking for 4th of July furniture sales? Overstock and Wayfair are just a few retailers that are offering up to 70% sitewide.

You can browse our full list of 4th of July sales below - just bear in mind that many of these deals end tonight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best 4th of July sales 2020

Our best 4th of July sale 2020 picks:

4th of July top deals

Purple | Up to $350 off mattress plus bundle

Purple's 4th of July sale includes up to $150 off a Purple mattress - or up to $350 off when you add a bundle (luxury pillows, sheets, and mattress protector) to your mattress order. Prices start from $599 (was $699) for the popular Purple mattress.

Nectar | $400 off + $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress

Quality mattress brand Nectar is offering $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase - that's its biggest offer ever. Given that Nectar was already one of the more affordable mattresses you can buy (prices start from just $499 for a twin - down from $898) that's a bargain.

Best Buy | Huge discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

Best Buy's 4th of July sale includes discounts on best-selling TVs, laptops, smartphones, headphones, appliances, and more. You can save on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Amazon, and more. Sale ends Sunday.

Wayfair | Up to 70% off best-selling furniture

Wayfair's 4th of July furniture sale includes massive discounts on furniture for every room. You can save up to 70% off on outdoor furniture, beds, kitchen and dining tables, and more.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed the cost of the versatile Surface Pro 7 to just $599 in its 4th of July sale. The tablet boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Apple Watch Series 3, 35mm | $199 $169 at Amazon

We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $234. That's a $15 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,049.99 $999.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $999.99. The powerful 13-inch laptop packs a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

4th of July furniture sales

Overstock | Up to 70% off select furniture + free shipping

Overstocks's 4th of July blowout sale has begun and you can save up to 70% off furniture and receive free shipping. The furniture sale includes deals on beds, couches, consoles, dining room tables, and more.

Wayfair | Up to 70% off best-selling furniture

Wayfair's 4th of July furniture sale includes massive discounts on furniture for every room. You can save up to 70% off on outdoor furniture, beds, kitchen and dining tables, and more.

Target | Save up to 25% off furniture

Rather than launching an official 4th of July sale, Target's running a 'summer sale' - with up to 25% off furniture online. Target's furniture deals include discounts on TV stands, living room furniture, beds, and so much more.

4th of July mattress sales

Saatva | Take $200 off mattress orders of $1,000+

For a limited time you can get $200 off your luxury mattress order when you spend over $1,000 in Saatva's 4th of July sale - that's a better deal than we saw on Black Friday. This promotion ends on the 4th July sharp, though, so you'll need to be fast.

Nectar | $400 off + $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress

Quality mattress brand Nectar is offering $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase - that's its biggest offer ever. This includes a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows. Given that Nectar was already one of the more affordable mattresses you can buy (prices start from just $499 for a twin - was $898) that's a bargain.

Purple | Up to $350 off mattress plus bundle

Purple's 4th of July sale gives you up to $350 off your Purple mattress when you buy it as part of a bundle deal. Add a pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector to your order and you'll save the most - but you can also save up to $150 if you just want to buy a mattress, without any extras.

DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + $350 worth of free accessories

For a limited time, DreamCloud is offering $200 off its luxury hybrid mattresses - plus free sheets, pillows, and mattress protector, worth over $350. Prices start from $899 (was $1,099) for a twin.

Layla | Up to $150 off mattresses plus two free pillows

The Layla memory foam mattress has been designed to offer either a softer or firmer experience, thanks to its flippable nature. Right now, you can save $150 on a memory foam version, or pick up a hybrid for $200 off and grab two free pillows at the same time.

4th of July headphone and speaker sales

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones: $108 $118 at Best Buy

You can save $92 on the Sony WH-CH700N headphones at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The wireless headphones feature advanced noise canceling technology and provide up to 35 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139 at Amazon

You can score a $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $234. Earlier we saw them for $229.99, which was the lowest price we'd found for the truly wireless earbuds. Nevertheless, there's still a $15 discount right now, which isn't bad for the newest model. They feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $100 price cut on the Apple HomePod speaker. The powerful smart speaker works with Siri for voice control and allows you to control other compatible smart home devices.



Bose SoundSport Wireless: $149 $99 at Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds are sweat-proof sports headphones that offer decent sound for the price. under any condition. We've seen then $10 cheaper in the past, but this is still a very good price and unlikely to drop much further at this stage in the 4th of July sales.

4th of July smartwatch sales

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99 at Amazon - that's a smooth $50 discount. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

View Deal

4th of July tablet sales

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $399 at Amazon

View Deal

2018 11-inch iPad Pro: $799 $699 at B&H Photo

The 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro is now available for $100 less in B&H Photo's 4th of July sale. That's perfect if you're after a premium tablet for lighter work, gaming, and web surfing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

4th of July TV sales

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $327.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut and receive a free Echo Dot on the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in and includes a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, and more.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $ 499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $50 discount on the LG UN7000 Series TV at Best Buy. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

4th of July laptop sales

HP 14-inch Chromebook | $249 $199 at Best Buy

For just $30 more than this $169 HP Chromebook, you can grab a better looking model, with slightly thinner bezels giving you more screen real estate, plus AMD Radeon R4 graphics to complement the 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage both models share. That's great value.

HP 14 Laptop: $289.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $50 price cut on the HP 14-inch laptop at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The budget laptop features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and an AMD Athlon processor.

2020 Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop + backpack | $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

This 2020 model Acer Aspire 3 boosts your RAM up to a fantastic 12GB. You're also getting 128GB of SSD storage in here, as well as an A9 processor, so there's plenty of room if you're looking for a cheap laptop for lighter work or browsing. This deal also comes with a handy backpack and mouse pad as well.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $299.99 $279.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale a tad cheaper than usual at $279.99. The 15-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop | $499.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

There's currently a $70 saving on this stunning 14-inch HP 2-in-1 laptop over at Best Buy right now. Featuring a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, this is a great value option for a cheap 2-in-1.

HP 17t touch 17.3-inch laptop | $829.99 $649.99 at HP

HP's 4th of July sales bring laptops of all shapes and sizes, like this massive 17.3-inch touchscreen machine for just $650. There's a 10th generation i7 processor packed into this price tag, which is rare, as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage as well.

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop - 256GB | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Air offers one of the best value Apple laptops right now - and with an extra $100 discount at Amazon, that value just gets better. There's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside here - far more power than the 2019 equivalent.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,049.99 $999.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $999.99. The powerful 13-inch laptop packs a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $2,349.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

Get the powerful XPS 15 on sale for $1,999.99 at Dell's 4th of July sale. The 15-inch laptop packs 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor.

4th of July appliance sales

Best Buy | Save up to 40% off top-brand appliances

Best Buy's appliance sale includes up to 40% off in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Lowe's | Up to 40% off appliance special buys

The Lowe's 4th of July sale includes up to 40% off in savings on appliance special buys. You can save up to $700 on major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, ranges, and more.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere.

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $89 at Amazon

Save $10.99 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

4th of July Amazon sales

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $69.99 at Amazon. The compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $189 at Amazon

You can save $70 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

