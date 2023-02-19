15 best Presidents' Day TV sales to shop this weekend

The holiday weekend has arrived, which means Presidents' Day TV sales are live with some fantastic deals on a range of gorgeous displays. We've been hunting for weeks to find all the best Presidents' Day TV sales, and we've rounded up the top 15 offers available right now.
The Presidents' Day sales event is an excellent opportunity to grab a cheap TV, and our list includes everything from a high-end QLED display to a big-screen budget set, with prices starting at just $89.99 from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung, and Amazon.
Some highlights from our list include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED, on sale for a new record-low price of $1,598.50 (opens in new tab), Amazon's highly-rated 65-inch Omni Series TV marked down to $719.99 (opens in new tab), and this 58-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV for just $298 (opens in new tab).
See more of the best Presidents' Day TV sales below, most of which include record-low prices, so we don't expect you'll find a better deal on Presidents' Day proper. Most offers end tomorrow at Midnight, so you should take advantage of today's discounts while you can.
15 best Presidents' Day TV sales
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Today's best Presidents' Day deal is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,599.99 at Walmart. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this Presidents' Day deal is for you.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV: was
$759.99 now $539.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of our favorite big-screen budget TVs in today's Presidents' Day TV sales is the highly-rated 65-inch Amazon Omni Series for just $539.99. You're getting the Fire TV experience, which makes it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This Samsung 4K Smart TV was a best-seller during Black Friday, and Best Buy's Presidents Day sale has this massive 85-inch model on sale for $1,199.99 - a fantastic price for a display that size. The Samsung TV features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities powered by Tizen.
Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was
$338 now $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart's Presidents' Day TV sale includes some of today's best cheap TVs, like this 58-inch Hisense TV, on sale for just $298. A fantastic value, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, compatibility with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.
Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was
$1,499 now $1,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,299.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.
LG A2 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was
$2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This massive LG 77-inch A2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,799.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.
Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was
$799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung's Presidents' Day TV sale has this entry-level 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.
LG 70-inch 80 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was
$1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has this LG 70-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,099.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming.
TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was
$319.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $299.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung's Presidents' Da TV sale includes the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was
$2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently going.
LG 50-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was
$549.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has a $120 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 50-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.
Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was
$269.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
You can grab this 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV on sale for a record-low of just $229.99 at Best Buy right now. The Hisense set packs in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, smart capabilities with the Google Assistant, and a voice remote - all for under $230, which is an incredible value.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was
$299.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy's Presidents' Day TV sale has the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly low price of just $209.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote.
Onn. 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was
$144 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Our cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 32-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $98. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom, plus the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.
