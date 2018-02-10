10 best cheap fitness trackers in India: top affordable sport bands to keep you fit

The wearables space which started out as humble pedometers for step counting have developed into activity trackers which are powerful when it comes to keeping track of your movements and health.

Right now there's a huge development happening in the activity tracker space with more and more advancements like sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring and even blood pressure monitoring. We have curated a list of the best and affordable trackers in India.

These latest generation activity trackers can help one track steps, calories, distance travelled and monitor heart rate and sleep. However, what they all have in common is they can help anyone go from unhealthy to fit. Plus they have an affordable price tag too.

1. Moov Now

A tracker tuned to you

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Accurate tracking

Long battery life

No display

Costs extra for heart rate

The Moov Now wearable is one of the best movement trackers out there thanks to its 9-axis accelerometer - the same one used in missile navigation systems. As a result it can not only track your daily steps, calories and the like but also other movements. That means guided, personalized training feedback.

The Moov Now can measure running impact, gym repetitions and swimming strokes, so you can work out with a virtual personal trainer that knows exactly how well you’re doing and can tell you how to improve. It’s also waterproof and lasts a good six months before the watch battery needs swapping out.

Read the Moov Now review

2. Mi Band - HRX Edition

One of the most affordable activity tracker

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: OLED | Thickness: 15.7mm | Battery: 23 days | Charging method: Band USB charger | IP rating: IP67 water, dust and splash resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery life

Sleep tracking is accurate

No heart rate monitor

Often over-counts steps

The Mi Band - HRX Edition can quite possibly be called as the most affordable smart band available in India right now. Made from thermoplastic elastomer and an aluminum alloy that makes up the touch sensor, the band tracks steps, distance and sleep very efficiently. It syncs wirelessly via Bluetooth and has an OLED display. The band comes with a battery that lasts for close to 23 days.

The Mi Band - HRX Edition is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,299.

3. Huawei Band 2 Pro

A slim, capable wearable with impressive battery life

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: OLED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 21 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Reasonable price

Accurate step counting

Clunky app

Lacks innovative design

The Huawei Band 2 Pro is our second favorite cheap fitness tracker in the world as it offers a lot of decent features for relatively little money.

Fitness band features include your standard step and sleep tracking but it also comes with a heart rate monitor, VO2 Max sensor, GPS for when you're out running and it offers some good battery life too.

There's a very slim screen on the Band 2 Pro unlike the Moov Now above, but interacting with it is a little difficult and while it does show some notifications it's not always easy to read them. As an affordable fitness tracker though, there's a lot to love about the Band 2 Pro.

Read the Huawei Band 2 Pro review

4. Garmin Vivofit 3

A year of life and a handy app

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LCD | Thickness: 10mm | Battery: One year | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: 5 ATM | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Great battery life

Good app

Flaky syncing

Dull design

The Garmin Vivofit 3 features a battery that will keep going for an entire year before it needs changing - yup, no charging required. It’s also water-resistant, so you don’t even need to take it off when swimming.

That means all day tracking of steps, calories, distance, intensity minutes when you train and even sleep tracking at night. Then view it all in the Garmin Connect smartphone app.

The screen is small but does the job of offering instant feedback while also conserving battery. Plus, the display features a move bar to keep you from being too stagnant, which also works with an audio alert if you want. There are plenty of band options too, so you can find the right design for you.

Read the Garmin Vivofit 3 review

5. Jawbone UP3

A genuinely stylish option

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 12.2mm | Battery: 7 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Splash resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Top sleep tracking

Good app

Only tracks resting heart rate

No screen

The Jawbone UP3 looks good, like really good. And there are plenty of colors and styles to pick from for your ideal model. Each features motion sensing smarts to track steps, calories burned and various exercises automatically. But it’s the sleep tracking that Jawbone excels at.

The UP3 will track light, deep and REM sleep variations after automatically kicking into sleep mode as you nod off. It also tracks resting heart rate, which can help to give a more accurate picture of health as it changes.

What’s really useful is actual feedback in the app, with links to relevant scientific articles that could help offer ways to improve your sleep. Since it lasts for seven days on a charge you rarely need to take it off.

Read the Jawbone UP3 review

6. Huawei Fit

Huawei’s fitness tracker screams 'me, too!' in a crowded room

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: E-ink | Thickness: 11.2mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Water resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Discreet, traditional look

Waterproof

Spotty value for the cost

Limited functionality

The Huawei Fit is a simple device and one of the easiest to use on this list, but if you're looking for a traditional step tracker without too many features packed in you'll likely appreciate this option from Huawei.

It looks attractive on your wrist and also comes with a heart rate tracker, as well as a waterproof design so you can wear this in the shower.

Sadly it's only available in some markets and isn't on sale in the UK at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this guide if Huawei decides to release it around the world.

Read the full Huawei Fit review

7. Fitbit Flex 2

A simple option that works well

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 6.8mm | Battery: 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Auto tracking

Great app

Mediocre battery life

No screen

There’s a reason Fitbit was one of the first breakthrough activity tracker makers and is still going strong today - it works. And in the case of the Fitbit Flex 2 it works well with lots of features for a low price.

The Flex 2 will do all the usual step, distance and calorie burn tracking using its motion sensor smarts, but it goes further. You can also track sleep and even do exercises that the band will automatically detect and track. Everything syncs wirelessly to the smartphone app and offers clear feedback to help you make health progress.

The Flex 2 is also swim-proof, comes in different styles and uses LED lights and vibrations to notify you about calls and texts from a connected smartphone. All that and it should last five days before needing a charge.

Read the Fitbit Flex 2 review

8. TomTom Touch

A basic tracker with some advanced features

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: Black and white | Thickness: 11.5mm | Battery: 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: IPX7 splashproof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Interesting body fat scanner

Built-in heart rate tracker

Poor battery life

Uninspired software

Perhaps one of the more innovative devices on this list, the TomTom Touch is a fitness tracker with a built-in body fat scanner that should be able to give you a clearer picture of your fitness than most other trackers.

Press the button on the top and it will do a scan of your body fat to work out the ratio of flabby bits compared to what you should have.

It also comes with all the other tracking tech you'd expect, including a heart rate monitor and step counter to make sure you're doing your best to keep fit and healthy.

Read the full TomTom Touch review

9. Misfit Ray

Style and substance all in one

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 12mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof to 50m | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Stylish design

Smart button

Weak app

Not good for exercise tracking

The Misfit Ray is an affordable yet very attractive activity tracker that should appeal to anyone wanting to make sure their wearable enhances their look.

There are plenty of muted color options to pick from and each features the same anodized aluminum central device with LED lights. There’s also a smart button that can be set to control aspects of your smart home, for example.

The swim-proof wearable uses replaceable batteries for a charge-free six months of constant use. That includes step and sleep tracking plus vibration alerts for calls, messages, reminders and alarms.

Read the Misfit Ray review

10. Misfit Flash

One of the least flashy fitness trackers you can get

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: No screen | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof to 50m | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Comfortable

Great battery life

Difficult to read

Lacks some important features

If price is your main focus, you may want to opt for the Misfit Flash. You can get this tracker for so little money now we were surprised when writing this guide.

We originally gave the Misfit Flash a three star review, which isn't very good, but since the price has dropped we think this tracker is a lot better value now and worth picking up if you're looking for something very simple to track your steps.

It won't be able to do a lot of what the other trackers on this list can do though, so if you want much more than a glorified pedometer you should look elsewhere.

Read our Misfit Flash review