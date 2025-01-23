Live
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5090: these are the retailers I recommend you check
Where to get Nvidia's newest flagship GPU
If you're looking to snag an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, you've come to the right place. Nvidia's latest flagship graphics card is poised to become the new best consumer graphics card on the market, delivering top-of-the-line performance without compromise.
Unfortunately, that makes it highly desired by not just PC gamers and creative professionals, but also swathes of scalpers hoping to turn a profit on Nvidia's new monster GPU. Retailing at $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 for the Founders Edition card, the RTX 5090 costs a pretty penny - but if you've got the dough, TechRadar is here to help you snap one up.
The RTX 5090 will go on sale from Nvidia itself and a range of third-party retailers on January 30 - but bear in mind that every seller will have limited stock (if previous RTX launches are any indication) so securing one might be challenging. Regardless, we'll keep updating this page regularly to help you track down this coveted GPU.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090: US QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia: Buy direct from Nvidia (including Founders Edition and third-party GPUs)
- Amazon US: Major retailer will hopefully have stock of third party RTX 5090 GPUs
- Best Buy: Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition will be on sale
- Newegg: Founders Edition and third-party RTX 5090s go on sale soon
- B&H: Preorders start at 12:00am ET, Friday January 31
- Micro Center: Retailer will have stock from Nvidia and third parties
- Adorama: Worth checking for stock when sales go live
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090: UK QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia UK: Buy Founders Edition and third-party GPUs direct
- Amazon: Should have a RTX 5090 models on sale
- Ebuyer: Already lists RTX 5090 models ahead of launch
- Scan: Get notified when RTX 5090 GPUs go on sale
- Overclockers: Respected retailer should have stock on launch day
- Box: Another well-known store for PC components should have RTX 5090 stock
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE US
Orders for the Nvidia RTX 5090 will go live in the US on January 30, but stock is in high demand with retailers expected to sell out. We're not seeing any pre-orders popping up yet, but we'll keep you posted if that changes. Below, you can find all the retailers we recommend checking out:
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is often a good place to pick up a new RTX card at retail price, and you can get the RTX 5090 Founders Edition here too. It's also worth noting that the retailer does sometimes throttle stock of highly-desired products to prioritize My Best Buy members, so if you've got a subscription, this could be your best option.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE UK
The Nvidia RTX 5090 will go on sale in the UK on January 30 as well, though stock is likely to be limited there too. Here are the retailers we recommend keeping an eye on:
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia
Nvidia will be selling the RTX 5090 on its own UK website as well, but be aware that the site is liable to go down or run slowly as eager shoppers flock to Team Green's storefront. You can buy not just the Founder's Edition, but other third-party models as well.
Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Overclockers
Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and if you act quickly, you might be able to get your hands on a third-party RTX 5090 model on launch day. Amusingly, Overclockers currently has the price of every 5090 card set to £25,000 - hopefully not a portent of times to come!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Although you'll still have to wait a few hours until we're allowed to publish our review - we really don't want to hear from Nvidia's legal team today! - you can check out our RTX 5090 unboxing right now to get an early sneak peek at the contents of the package.
A new type of power adapter is now included in the box, making it easier to install the GPU inside smaller PC cases and hopefully putting to bed any previous thorny issues with melting power connectors...
Here we go again, folks... Nvidia is about to drop its new next-gen flagship graphics card, the RTX 5090 (as well as its little brother the RTX 5080), and you can bet that hordes of gamers - and scalpers - will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on one.
As someone who's currently got an RTX 4080 sitting inside my home PC, I'm feeling rather comfortable this time around - not beset with the urgent need to upgrade that I felt during the last big Nvidia launch. But that doesn't mean I'm not here to help you out: with the January 30 release date closing in and the review embargo lifting today, January 23, I'll be here for the next few weeks to keep tabs on stock and (hopefully!) point you in the right direction.
You'll be able to check out our review later today, but right here I've compiled all the retailers you'll want to keep an eye on when it comes to tracking down one of these highly-coveted GPUs. Some storefronts, such as Newegg, already have dedicated landing pages for the RTX 5090, but nowhere seems to be offering any sort of pre-orders yet - it's possible they won't at all. However, some retailers - including Nvidia itself - are allowing shoppers to sign up for email notifications.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for more updates - I'll be keeping a close watch on retailers for any updates as stock shifts, so you can be the first to know.