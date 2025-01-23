Live

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5090: these are the retailers I recommend you check

Where to get Nvidia's newest flagship GPU

News
By
last updated
Jump to your region

US Nvidia RTX 5090 stock

UK Nvidia RTX 5090 stock

If you're looking to snag an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, you've come to the right place. Nvidia's latest flagship graphics card is poised to become the new best consumer graphics card on the market, delivering top-of-the-line performance without compromise.

Unfortunately, that makes it highly desired by not just PC gamers and creative professionals, but also swathes of scalpers hoping to turn a profit on Nvidia's new monster GPU. Retailing at $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 for the Founders Edition card, the RTX 5090 costs a pretty penny - but if you've got the dough, TechRadar is here to help you snap one up.

The RTX 5090 will go on sale from Nvidia itself and a range of third-party retailers on January 30 - but bear in mind that every seller will have limited stock (if previous RTX launches are any indication) so securing one might be challenging. Regardless, we'll keep updating this page regularly to help you track down this coveted GPU.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090: US QUICK LINKS

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090: UK QUICK LINKS

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 5090 will go live in the US on January 30, but stock is in high demand with retailers expected to sell out. We're not seeing any pre-orders popping up yet, but we'll keep you posted if that changes. Below, you can find all the retailers we recommend checking out:

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia
This should be your first port of call once stock drops: Nvidia sells not just third-party cards but its own Founders Edition versions of the RTX 5090 at MSRP - but this means that stock is likely to run out fast.

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Best Buy

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is often a good place to pick up a new RTX card at retail price, and you can get the RTX 5090 Founders Edition here too. It's also worth noting that the retailer does sometimes throttle stock of highly-desired products to prioritize My Best Buy members, so if you've got a subscription, this could be your best option.

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Newegg

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Newegg
Newegg is a trusted retailer when it comes to PC hardware, and is often worth checking out when new graphics cards drop. It also offers a GPU trade-in scheme, which can save you some cash if you offer up your old graphics card as a sacrifice to the RTX gods.

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at B&amp;H

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at B&H
Although B&H is best known as a photography retailer, it also stocks computer hardware - most crucially graphics cards. Since it's not one of the better-known GPU sellers, it can be a good place to track down stock of high-end cards.

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Amazon
In stock

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Amazon
Amazon is always worth checking, but it can also be a battleground for third-party scalpers and scammers whenever a new flagship Nvidia GPU drops, so be wary - don't drop $4,000+ on a suspect listing here.

View Deal

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE UK

The Nvidia RTX 5090 will go on sale in the UK on January 30 as well, though stock is likely to be limited there too. Here are the retailers we recommend keeping an eye on:

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia
Nvidia will be selling the RTX 5090 on its own UK website as well, but be aware that the site is liable to go down or run slowly as eager shoppers flock to Team Green's storefront. You can buy not just the Founder's Edition, but other third-party models as well.

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Overclockers

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Overclockers
Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and if you act quickly, you might be able to get your hands on a third-party RTX 5090 model on launch day. Amusingly, Overclockers currently has the price of every 5090 card set to £25,000 - hopefully not a portent of times to come!

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Ebuyer

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Ebuyer
Strangely, Ebuyer only has a live hub page for RTX 5080 (not RTX 5090) cards prior to launch, but we'll keep an eye out in case this changes.

View Deal
Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Scan

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Scan
Scan will also be selling a range of RTX 5090 cards, although the selection appears to be a bit limited compared to some other retailers - however, you'll also be able to pick up a fully pre-built RTX 5090 gaming PC if that takes your fancy instead.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

Although you'll still have to wait a few hours until we're allowed to publish our review - we really don't want to hear from Nvidia's legal team today! - you can check out our RTX 5090 unboxing right now to get an early sneak peek at the contents of the package.

A new type of power adapter is now included in the box, making it easier to install the GPU inside smaller PC cases and hopefully putting to bed any previous thorny issues with melting power connectors...

The Nvidia RTX 5090 on a green background with a spiral pattern.

(Image credit: Nvidia / Future)

Here we go again, folks... Nvidia is about to drop its new next-gen flagship graphics card, the RTX 5090 (as well as its little brother the RTX 5080), and you can bet that hordes of gamers - and scalpers - will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on one.

As someone who's currently got an RTX 4080 sitting inside my home PC, I'm feeling rather comfortable this time around - not beset with the urgent need to upgrade that I felt during the last big Nvidia launch. But that doesn't mean I'm not here to help you out: with the January 30 release date closing in and the review embargo lifting today, January 23, I'll be here for the next few weeks to keep tabs on stock and (hopefully!) point you in the right direction.

You'll be able to check out our review later today, but right here I've compiled all the retailers you'll want to keep an eye on when it comes to tracking down one of these highly-coveted GPUs. Some storefronts, such as Newegg, already have dedicated landing pages for the RTX 5090, but nowhere seems to be offering any sort of pre-orders yet - it's possible they won't at all. However, some retailers - including Nvidia itself - are allowing shoppers to sign up for email notifications.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for more updates - I'll be keeping a close watch on retailers for any updates as stock shifts, so you can be the first to know.