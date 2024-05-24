The best Memorial Day tech deals - TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more hand-picked by experts

The best Memorial Day sales 2024 (Image credit: Future)

We've been tracking all the best Memorial Day sales at TechRadar throughout the week and, even though there are technically still a few days to go, sales at the majority of retailers are already underway.

That's why I've kicked off this live blog early so we can bring you all the best bargains available today, over the weekend, and on Memorial Day itself.

To get you straight to the deals, you can find all of the best Memorial Day sales below. I've picked out some top offers from all the most popular tech categories, too, including TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and more.

Further down, you can also follow live updates from myself and the wider team of TechRadar's tech experts who will bring you insights and analysis of all the best deals that are worth your money.

All of the best Memorial Day sales

The best Memorial Day TV deals

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's summer sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale just slashed $1,300 off the 65-inch S95C OLED TV, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,999.99. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on the all-new LG C4 OLED TV, bringing the 65-inch display to a new record-low price of $2,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Memorial Day deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung 55-inch QN90C: was $1,997.99 now $997.99 at Samsung

The Samsung QN90C offers high brightness and an anti-glare reflective screen. Combined with its excellent motion processing, it is an ideal TV for daytime sports viewing. It also offers a near-full suite of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports, including 4K 120Hz and VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium support), making it a perfect companion for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's Memorial Day sales, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

The best Memorial Day Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 - $20 more than the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Aside from a brief spell at $179 in November last year, this is the joint lowest price we’ve seen the second-generation Apple Watch SE fall to on Amazon. You save $60 and pick up a smartwatch with an impressive array of features, as well as the smooth iPhone integration you’d expect from an Apple product. We even found it had better than advertised battery life – our tester squeezed two days of use out of a single charge.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $329 at Amazon

Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $449.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $764 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air isn't even out yet, so this small discount is the cheapest pre-order you can get. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming. Note that this discount only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for just $20 more than its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

The best Memorial Day appliance deals

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $69.99. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Target

Treat yourself to the Ninja Woodfire pizza oven, which is on sale for $299.99. You can enjoy pizza all summer long and cook other meals with the eight different functions, which include max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate and keep warm.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $98.59 at Walmart

Walmart's summer sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is on sale for $98.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro that's actually $30 cheaper than Black Friday. We rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. If you’d prefer, it’s also available at Amazon for the same price. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.

The best Memorial Day laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart has surprised us with easily the best value-for-money laptop deal available now. It's this Acer Aspire 3, which boasts some high-performance and top-end components. What impresses most is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – a rare combo at such a low price – which gets you fast load times and speedy boot times. The Ryzen 7 processor is getting a little old but it's still fine for a general everyday laptop. It's a small compromise to get some big wins elsewhere regarding overall performance and affordability.

HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $219.99 at HP

If you're looking for a cheap laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use, this discounted HP Chromebook 14 is up to the task and very affordable. Given all the basic components, don't expect a performance powerhouse at this price, but the undemanding ChromeOS ensures an easy and stable experience.

Asus Vivobook 15: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a cheap Windows laptop for all of your day-to-day needs then Amazon has this Asus Vivobook 15 on sale for under $300. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers a decent level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough storage space for your most important files and applications. A bevvy of ports, lightweight design, and reasonable battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $519.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy

I'm somewhat underwhelmed by the Chromebook deals this week but if you're after a cheap laptop for light use then this is a decent option. This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it doesn't cost a lot and is capable of handling general browsing and schoolwork. It also prioritizes battery life and portability with its slim design, 14-inch display and full-day battery life. It's one that's well-suited to students or those always on the move who just need a cheap laptop.

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $699 at Dell

It's not every day you see a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 processor for just $699, but that's exactly what you're getting with this deal. At $300 off, this one is an absolute steal if you're looking for a stylish Windows laptop with a decent amount of power under the hood. While the chipset is a little older now, this is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for a recent Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 chipset.

HP Envy x360: was $1,199.99 now $829.99 at HP

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from HP is definitely not cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. High-end components including an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD are great all-around components. Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch display boasts OLED technology for a brighter, crisper, better-detailed image. It's great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

The best Memorial Day headphone deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have never been less than $379 – and we rarely see them discounted at all. We'd suggest snapping them up while there's a $50 price cut given the quality of the headphones, the crisp Spatial Audio, and unrivalled active noise cancellation. The deal extends to all color choices including black, sandstone and white smoke, so you can find the right style for you.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy slashes $100 off the price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279.99 now $189 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale for just under $200 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sales. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $219 now $109 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small, comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. The battery life is one fly in the ointment, at only five hours from the buds and up to 18 in the case, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may arrive fairly soon. That said, if you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone owner (or just want a secondary pair for the gym), they're a no-brainer at this new low price.

The best Memorial Day smartwatch deals

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Although its lowest price is still an investment, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro will take you a long way if you want to track different sporting modes. For a more advanced Garmin watch, it packs a more robust design with a thicker case and improved waterproofing - ideal for both pool and open water swimming. If you're after a watch to cater to outdoor use, it's a great watch for getting activity-specific metrics from running, golfing, skiing, and surfing - with a 22-day battery life that can endure your long nature trips.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Just $10 over its lowest price ever, the Galaxy Watch 6 has all the basics for tracking sleep, running, and everyday activities - suitable for both beginners and advanced users alike. It's a great smartwatch if you want to keep tabs on your sleep habits, showing you everything from sleep score to sleep coaching directly from the watch face. We can't forget to mention its helpful running features and its ability to automatically log a run, so you can start your run without having to press any buttons.

Apple Watch Series 7: was $529 now $249.99 at Woot

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a good fitness companion smartwatch, packing a range of GPS sensors, heart rate monitoring, and ECG and SpO2 tracking. But fitness aside, it's still a good option for everyday use. In our review, we praised the watch for how well its screen responded to touch, gliding nicely from page to page and responding quickly when tapping through apps. If you have an iPhone, the watch is a great companion to your device's services, synergising notifications and mirroring things like flight mode and call features.

The best Memorial Day camera deals

Canon EOS R10: was $979 now $879 at Adorama

A more than capable 24.2 MP APS-C sensor is backed up by a super speed autofocus system with subject detection. Another win for beginners is the high-speed shooting mode, which is able to capture 15 frames per second for fast-action photos. I wouldn't buy it for it's superior video qualities but it's also good to know that it's possible to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Adorama

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $300 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

Nikon Z 7 II: was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model.

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Adorama

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest ever price.